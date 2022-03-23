Student at Reardan High School violently threatened on social media, suspect arrested in Spokane

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after deputies say he threatened a Reardan High School student on social media.

On Friday, an 18-year-old Reardan student reported an unknown person had been threatening her over Snapchat, a social media app where messages and photos automatically disappear after viewing, according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

The user, identified as “Stephan” with the username “givmexanny,” messaged the girl that he had been in and out of jail for shooting someone, that he knew where she went to school, and that he would “empty” his handgun on her, according to a search warrant. “Xanny” is slang for Xanax, a prescription drug used to treat anxiety and panic disorders but that some people use recreationally.

One message shown in court documents read, “count the last days cuz I’m coming 4 u Reardan HS.”

The Reardan Police Department asked for help from the Spokane County Sheriff’s office in analyzing the threat, since the victim lives in Spokane County but attends school in Reardan, according to court documents.

The 17-year-old suspect was identified, and detectives located and arrested him Tuesday evening near the intersection of North Regal Street and East Garland Avenue.

He was booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of felony harassment, threats to kill and cyberstalking, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident and additional charges are possible, including charges in Lincoln County, the sheriff’s office and Reardan Police Department said.

The Reardan-Edwall School District hosted a virtual townhall meeting Wednesday night to discuss the incident, student mental health and other issues, according to their Facebook page.