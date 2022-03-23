Zillow Gone Wild features unique artist’s home in Corbin Park

The home of a Spokane-area artist has hit the real estate market and is generating buzz online for its colorful interior.

The triplex at 306 W. Park Place in the Corbin Park Historic District is more than 3,500 square feet, was recently listed for $475,000, and caught the attention of Zillow Gone Wild, an online account that shares odd and eclectic properties found nationwide with its social media followers.

Zillow Gone Wild posted several photos online of the property and its bold mosaic tile artwork created by Doug Sutherlin, who lived in the home with his wife, Georgiana, for more than 50 years.

“It’s my husband’s art,” Georgiana Sutherlin said. “It’s all over the walls and cupboards. In every single room he has tile. He mixed in regular tile with his art tile, so that’s why it’s so spectacular.”

The decision to list the property was prompted by Doug Sutherlin’s declining health, she said.

Sutherlin began creating mosaic art nearly 20 years ago. His artwork can be found in neighbors’ yards and porches, as he often found joy in giving it away.

The Sutherlins’ home, which is directly across from Corbin Park, has four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, with a three-car garage, according to the property listing with Avalon 24 Real Estate.

The home was originally a single-family home, but its prior owners converted it into a triplex in the 1950s, Georgiana Sutherlin said.

“It’s just a huge house,” she said. “… It was kind of a big party house. We used to throw huge parties up until two years ago.”

The home has generated significant interest from potential buyers, said Zac Scott, broker with Avalon 24 Real Estate.

“We did an open house on Friday and one on Saturday,” Scott said. “On Friday – within two hours – we had 40 to 50 people through there and on Saturday, we had over 100, easily.”

Scott said they will be accepting offers on the property through Friday.

The sale will include “anything that’s currently attached to the house,” Scott said.

“The tilework and wooden frames – that’s all going to stay with the sale,” he said.

Most of the items in the home were sold in two estate sales. A third estate sale is scheduled for the end of April, Georgiana Sutherlin said.

Potential buyers initially mentioned gutting the property’s interior, but now it seems to have attracted interest from artists wanting to retain the home’s unique character, she said.

“It’s just amazing,” she said of the home. “It would be a great apartment home again. It could be three basic units or a large unit on the second floor. Or, it could be a single-family home if somebody likes to entertain like we did.”