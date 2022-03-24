10 under $10 for March 25-April 1 – 61st Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show, ‘Great Witch of Brittany’ and Rock Candy

1 61st Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show – 10 a.m. Friday-Sunday, Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. The 61st Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show will be taking over the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center from Friday through Sunday. More than 40 vendors will be onsite selling jewelry, fossils, crystals, minerals, gems and lapidary supplies. The event will also feature a series of display cases, faceting demonstrations, children’s activities and hourly door prizes. The grounds will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. The cost of admission covers all three days. For more information, visit Spokane Rock Rollers Gem Mineral & Jewelry Show on Facebook. Admission: $8 general; $7 seniors and military; free for children ages 12 and younger.

2 “The Great Witch of Brittany” – 7 p.m. Friday, Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Louisa Morgan visits Auntie’s Bookstore to discuss her novel “The Great Witch of Brittany.” When Ursule Orchière discovers magic, she forever changes not only her life, but also the lives of every generation after her. Attendees must register online. For more information, visit auntiesbooks.com and call (509) 838-0206. Admission: FREE

3 Rock Candy – 8:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Bolo’s Bar and Grill, 116 S. Best Road, Spokane Valley. Rock dance group Rock Candy visits Bolo’s Bar and Grill. For more information, visit Bolo’s Bar and Grill on Facebook. Admission: FREE

4 Safari – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

5 Blake Braley – 9 p.m. Saturday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Funk and soul musician Blake Braley visits Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com and click on “Live Music.” Admission: FREE

6 Linda Thorson – 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily through March, Pottery Place Plus, 203 N. Washington St. Pottery Place Plus will be featuring Linda Thorson for the month of March. Raised in Lewiston, Thorson’s work is influenced by her travels through Europe, Asia and Africa. For more information, visit potteryplaceplus.com or call (509) 327-6920. Admission: FREE

7 Rajah Bose: “Middlelife” – 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through March 25, Whitworth University’s Bryan Oliver Gallery, 300 W. Hawthorne Road. Photographer Rajah Bose presents a retrospective exhibit exploring his life and developing perspective in images. For more information, visit whitworth.edu and search “Rajah Bose” or call (509) 777-3258. Admission: FREE

8 Contra Dance at the Women’s Club – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. Spokane Folklore Society presents an evening of contra dance at the Woman’s Club of Spokane. Dancers at all levels are welcome. Beginners or anyone hoping for a refresher should come 15 minutes early for a lesson. First-time dancers get a coupon for a free dance night. Students with ID get in at member pricing. For more information, visit spokanefolklore.org. Admission: $10 for general admission; $7 for members, dancers ages 18 and younger.

9 Shawn Stratte – 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Piano soloist Shawn Stratte visits Bridge Press Cellars. For more information, visit bridgepresscellars.com and call (509) 838-7815. Admission: FREE

10 Monday Night Blues Jam – 7 p.m. Monday, Eichardt’s Pub, Grill, & Coffee House, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Host John Firshi invites local musicians to join him on stage at Eichardt’s Pub for an evening of blues. For more information, visit eichardtspub.com. Admission: FREE