American weekly jobless claims at lowest level since 1969
UPDATED: Thu., March 24, 2022
WASHINGTON – The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week fell to its lowest level in 52 years as the U.S. job market continues to show strength in the midst of rising costs and an ongoing virus pandemic.
Jobless claims fell by 28,000 to 187,000 for the week ending March 19, the lowest since September of 1969, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
First-time applications for jobless aid generally track the pace of layoffs.
The four-week average for claims, which compensates for weekly volatility, also fell to levels not seen in five decades.
The Labor Department reported that the four-week moving average tumbled to 211,750 from the previous week’s 223,250.
In total, 1,350,000 Americans were collecting jobless aid the week that ended March 12, another five-decade low.
Earlier this month, the government reported that employers added a robust 678,000 jobs in February, the largest monthly total since July.
The unemployment rate dropped to 3.8%, from 4% in January, extending a sharp decline in joblessness to its lowest level since before the pandemic erupted two years ago.
