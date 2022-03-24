A Grip on Sports: It may not be the Big Dance, but Washington State is still dancing to its own tune

A GRIP ON SPORTS • If the NCAA tournament is The Big Dance, as it’s come to be know, what nickname should we give the NIT? The Spring Fling? The New York Shuffle? The Enchantment Under The Sea? Whatever. The Washington State Cougars are just happy to still be doing some form of the griddy.

•••••••

• We’re always happy to mix in a “Back to the Future” reference, especially one that harkens back to Marty McFly doing his best Chuck Berry impression. It was much better than Kyle Smith’s Frank Sinatra, but we’ll give the Washington State coach kudos for even trying. Dare we say he did it his way? (Sorry, we couldn’t resist.)

The Cougars certainly did it their way Wednesday night in Provo. And that way overpowered BYU, despite more than 11,000 folks in the Marriott Center giving the Utah-based Cougars as much support as possible.

What does WSU’s “way” consist of? Great guard play. A trio of strong, athletic and long bigs who make life miserable inside. And, according to Smith, singing before, during and after road games.

It’s a formula that has hit its high notes when the Cougars are healthy, as they have been recently. And a formula that resulted in the program’s second-trip to New York – and likely last, as the tournament is examining a venue change – for the NIT semifinals.

If one player can be given the lion’s share of credit for getting them there, it would have to be Michael Flowers. The senior guard, who transferred in from South Alabama prior to the season, scored 27 points in the 77-58 rout in Provo.

The Cougars really excel when Flowers, and to a slightly lesser degree, Tyrell Roberts, are stroking it from long range. The threat of the 3-point shot spreads the defense thin, allowing the WSU bigs room to roam the offensive glass. It’s a recipe for success.

Flowers has been the catalyst in the NIT. All season, really. His four 3-pointers last night not only played a crucial role in the win but also lifted him past Klay Thompson and atop the Cougars’ single-season list with 100.

Thompson set that record in 2011. Yes, that’s the last time Washington State danced all the way to New York City.

• Speaking of dancing, Gonzaga is still the big dog in the big one.

The Bulldogs have earned that distinction through a year of tests, all but three of which they passed. But today’s battle with Arkansas is a different type of one. The Razorbacks’ coach, Eric Musselman, brings an NBA defensive-mindset to the contest, as Arkansas’ switch-everything philosophy is designed to disrupt ball-screen actions.

You know, GU’s bread-and-butter. But the strategy also holds risks. Will the Zags exploit them? Yes but it may take a while. If the Bulldogs are going to move into the Elite Eight, it can’t take too long.

•••

Gonzaga: We begin today’s linkfest with Theo Lawson’s contributions. He has a preview of the game, which will tip on CBS at 4:09 PDT. And he has the key matchup. … Jim Meehan examines the anomaly that is the West’s inability to win a national title in the past 25 years. … Jim also has a notebook from San Francisco. … Dave Boling agrees with Mark Few on one thing: Andrew Nembhard is the best point guard in college basketball. … Colton Clark looks at Musselman’s legacy, not only at Arkansas but before. … Tyler Tjomsland had a few minutes with the GU team yesterday as it practiced at the Chase Center. … Kip Hill isn’t the superstitious type (at least, knock on wood, we don’t think so). But he writes about such things today. … Around the WCC, USF will have a new coach next season. He has big shoes to fill.

WSU: As we mentioned extensively above the Pullman-based Cougars won the battle of the Cougars last night. And Colton Clark covered it with this story. … There is a lot of coverage from Utah, of course, as BYU’s season ended. … The baseball team is in a bit of a slump, having lost four consecutive road contests. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college basketball, there are some good games to watch the next couple days. … Arizona’s path forward before this season started with a road map drawn long ago. Next up for the Wildcats is Kelvin Sampson’s Houston team. … The Wildcats had to deal with a postgame kerfuffle. And will have to deal with their NCAA issues at some point. … UCLA and North Carolina are among the bluest of the blue bloods. And they both wear blue. The Bruins will be blue if Jaime Jaquez Jr. can’t play because of an ankle injury. … USC’s captain is in the transfer portal. … Oregon State is looking to make an historic WNIT run. … In football news, every team has a position group to observe this spring. Jon Wilner points each out in the Mercury News. … Washington’s defensive depth chart will feature some new faces. … Caleb Williams will lead the USC offense – and the locker room. … Arizona State has an impressive defensive line returning.

Idaho: Being the Vandals are the host of this weekend’s Spokane regional, we thought we better start putting the stories in the Idaho file. Dave Nichols has five players to watch. … The Hull sisters are among this weekend’s stars, that’s for sure. … Around the Big Sky, Montana State is starting spring practice.

Preps: It’s track day in the S-R. Keenan Gray has a look at all the GSL schools’ boys programs. … Keenan also has this feature on Mead’s Keenan Kuntz, who transferred from West Valley. … Dave has a roundup of Wednesday’s high school action.

Mariners: Larry Stone has his yearly look at where the M’s stand in spring training. They may be a player or two short of making the postseason. … It’s that time of year, when contracts have to be worked out with arbitration-eligible players.

Seahawks: Is it possible the Hawks will turn to Colin Kaepernick to help fill the Russell Wilson-created void? The quarterback worked out in Seattle yesterday, though not for the team. … Newly re-signed Quandre Diggs spoke with the media yesterday. … Another defensive back may be joining the Hawks.

Kraken: There will be no increase in ticket prices for next year. … Seattle has some new faces.

•••

• We’ll be back online this evening with our TV Take from the Gonzaga game. There is one thing we are hoping for today. No officiating issues in any of the four games. Then again, as we contemplate Duke’s battle with Texas Tech, we can’t help but think back to Billy Krystal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and their interchange in “Forget Paris.” “Let me be the first to tell you farewell.” Until later …