Here’s a look at Thursday, March 24’s local COVID-19 numbers

From staff reports

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 13 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Thursday.

There are 32 patients with the virus in local hospitals.

The Panhandle Health District reported 135 new COVID-19 cases, although most of these are backlogged cases from the omicron surge.

The district has 48 additional backlogged cases to process.

There are 32 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.