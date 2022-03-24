Here’s a look at Thursday, March 24’s local COVID-19 numbers
UPDATED: Thu., March 24, 2022
From staff reports
The Spokane Regional Health District reported 13 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Thursday.
There are 32 patients with the virus in local hospitals.
The Panhandle Health District reported 135 new COVID-19 cases, although most of these are backlogged cases from the omicron surge.
The district has 48 additional backlogged cases to process.
There are 32 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.
