Local Music Spotlight: Justyn Priest is a musician and singer in transition

Justyn Priest is known for his guitar work, but he has shifted his focus lately to his singing. (Melissa Landrus)

By Julien A. Luebbers For The Spokesman-Review

For years, Justyn Priest has brought vast and virtuosic guitar playing to the Inland Northwest. You may know him from the cover band Royale, his post at Learn to Burn School of Music or perhaps from any number of other groups in which he’s performed.

Needless to say, if you’ve been around the local scene, you’ve heard Priest’s name – or, better yet, heard him shred. Lately, though, times have been changing for Priest. He is now amid a transformation, an exploration and redefinition of who he is as an artist and his capabilities.

“A lot of people know me for my guitar playing,” Priest said. “But now I want to be known as a songwriter, too, as a creative.” The past year has been a promising start for his move to solo artist, which, though it is built on the foundation of top-notch guitar wizardry, is so much more.

“It’s all great fun, but the pleasure I get from being able to create my own music and share it with people is just on a whole other level,” Priest said. Of course, being a standalone artist means adding something to his repertoire.

“I felt like it was time to put myself in a position where I was in control over all aspects of the group,” he said. “But what that required of me was to break way out of my box, way out of my comfort zone, and do something I hadn’t done for a long time, which was to learn to sing.”

The vocal cords are nothing like the chords with which Priest is already so familiar, but fortunately he has a knack for those, too. With the dual power of guitar and vocals, Priest is a powerhouse unto himself. The years of working as a musician have also taught him the value of a full band.

Many of Priest’s live performances call on other local players. “I started a band under my own name, basically a solo act, and I hired some of my best friends to come play and back me up,” he said. “We’re playing all the music that throughout the years I’ve neglected because I’ve been playing with other people’s groups.”

Rock classics and bluesy beats make up much of the group’s repertoire, but don’t count out a load of original compositions by the man himself. “I think that’s where I’m trying to be, is to have really good songwriting, but have it tinged with blues and classic rock,” he said.

A collection of his work will drop in due time. This month, Priest headed to the studio of Lucas Brookbank Brown to lay down some tracks for release as soon as possible. He said the record will capture much of the same energy he cultivates live: tight, energetic performance and impassioned playing.

“We want to get good sounds and the best takes possible and try to capture what we sound like in a live environment because that’s where we shine the most,” he said. “I started playing guitar at 15 years old, and I’ve just been passionate about it ever since. The reason I’m here is just because I never stopped.

“And what I’m doing now is playing my favorite music. My heart lately has just been saying go back to your heroes, go back to what you love.” You can feel his performance backed by passion and affection; it’s tangible in the room even as it comes at you through the air from Priest’s vocals and guitar.

At such a point of transition in Priest’s musical and artistic career, his conviction for what he does and the virtuosity he brings to the stage are more than encouraging. They promise something amazing.

Justyn Priest Experience is part of West End Beer Fest (westendbeerfest.com) on April 9 at River City Brewing, 121 S. Cedar St. Check out Priest on Instagram @justynpriest.

Julien A. Luebbers can be reached at julien.luebbers@gmail.com.