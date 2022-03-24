Music Calendar for March 25-April 1 – Allen Stone, Carli Osika, Michael Vallee and Mark Holt

Coeur d’Alene Blues Festival – Featuring local, regional and national blues artists. For more information, visit cdaresort.com. Friday, 3:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Resort, 115 S. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 209-5031.

Mike Wagoner and Sadie Sicilia – Folk and country. Friday, 5 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Free. (208) 265-8545.

Fireside Concert Series – Live music with tableside service from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Mediterranean inspired menu was created by chefs Chad White and Caleb Smith. Wine and beer is available. Reservations recommended as walk-in availability is limited. March 25: Michael Vallee. March 26: Carli Osika. April 1: Isaac Walton. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. (509) 747-3903.

Mark Holt – Singer-songwriter. Friday, 6 p.m. Vista House at Point A, 22750 Old Spiral Highway, Genesee.

Stagecoach West – Local five-piece band playing dance music, classic country, rock and standards. Friday, 7-10 p.m. Fraternal Order of Eagles Spokane Valley, 16801 E Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. $8. (509) 922-3433.

Hardwood Heart – Bluegrass, folk and Americana. Friday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

James Torme – Jazz and pop. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. (509) 313-2787.

The Smokes – Album release with guests Gorilla, Chicken and Rabbit, Bandit Train and Portable Morta. Friday, March 25, 8 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $12. (509) 863-8098.

Allen Stone – Soul and R&B. Friday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $40. (206) 499-9173.

Rock Candy – Rock and dance. Friday, 8:45 p.m. Bolo’s Bar and Grill, 116 S. Best Road, Spokane Valley. (509) 891-8995.

Michelle Moonshine – Country. Friday,9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $5. (208) 883-7662.

The Cronkites – Classic rock. Friday,9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Ghost Funk Orchestra – With the Jack Moves and BaLonely. Saturday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $12. (206) 499-9173.

Blake Braley – Funk and soul. Saturday, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

St. John’s Music Series – The Selkirk Quintet features the local talents of Alicia Zeiler, Keith Thomas, Tom Shook, Jennifer Brummett and Erin Foster. Including works by Deslanders, Danzi, Klughardt, Ellerby and Holst and more. Sunday, 4-5:30 p.m. St. John’s Cathedral, 127 E. 12th Ave. $10 suggested donation. (509) 838-4277.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host John Firshi invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

The Slaps – With Mama Llama. Monday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $12. (206) 499-9173.

Bobby and Tommy – Country. Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 1474, 2902 E. Diamond Ave. (509) 487-3784.

Paul Cherry – With Dougie Pool and Sedona. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $15. (206) 499-9173.

Justyn Priest – Singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Glenn Miller Orchestra – Jazz, swing big band. Rescheduled show from March 30, 2020. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $56-$78. (509) 624-1200.

Spokane Symphony Chamber Soirée – An intimate night of chamber music. Wine, refreshments, coffee and dessert are included with the concert ticket. Available Wednesday and Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Barrister Winery, 1213 W. Railroad Ave. $68. (509) 465-3591.

Bad Religion – With Slaughterhouse. Punk rock. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $35-$38. (866) 468-7623.

Con Brio – With B Radicals. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $15. (206) 499-9173.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Free. (509) 838-7815.

The Bobby Lees – Punk. With Gotu Gotu and Better Daze. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $8. (509) 863-8098.

The Speakeasy Boys – Folk. April 1, 7-9:30 p.m. Black Diamond, 9614 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. $5. (509) 891-8357.

Meredith Lane Band – Singer-songwriter. April 1, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Shinedown – With the Pretty Reckless and Diamante. April 1, 7 p.m. Spokane Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. $30-$80. (800) 325-7328.

Outer Resistance – With Chase the Sun, P.U.S.H. and Denied Entry. Rock music. April 1, 8 p.m. Cruisers, 6105 W. Seltice Way, Post Falls. $10. (208) 773-4706.