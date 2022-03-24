The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
On the Air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice ESPN2

9:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Jeddah Corniche Circuit ESPN2

Noon: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying FS1

2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying FS1

Baseball, college

6 p.m.: Washington at Arizona St. Pac-12 Washington

Basketball, men’s NCAA Tournament

4:09 p.m.: Saint Peter’s vs. Purdue CBS

4:29 p.m.: Providence vs. Kansas TBS

6:39 p.m.: North Carolina vs. UCLA CBS

6:59 p.m.: Iowa St. vs. Miami TBS

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Golden State at Atlanta NBA

7 p.m.: Houston at Portland Root

7:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers NBA

Basketball, women’s NCAA Tournament

4 p.m.: North Carolina vs. South Carolina ESPN

4 p.m.: Ohio State vs. Texas ESPN2

6:30 p.m.: Maryland vs. Stanford ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Creighton vs. Iowa State ESPN2

Golf

7:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Resort Championship Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: WGC Dell Technologies Golf

6 p.m.: LPGA Tour: JTBC Classic Golf

Hockey, men’s NCAA Tournament

9 a.m.: Northeastern vs. Western Michigan ESPNU

Noon: American International vs. Michigan ESPNU

3 p.m.: UMass vs. Minnesota ESPNU

5 p.m.: Saint Cloud St. vs. Quinnipiac ESPNNEWS

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers NHL

Lacrosse, college women

3 p.m.: Stanford at Colorado Pac-12

Soccer, men

1 p.m.: International Friendly: France vs. Ivory Coast ESPN2

Softball, college

3:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Michigan FS1

5 p.m.: UCLA at Washington Pac-12

6 p.m.: Missouri at Mississippi ESPNU

Softball, high school

6 p.m.: Walla Walla at Kennewick SWX

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, college men

5:45 p.m.: Washington State at Stanford 920-AM

Basketball, men’s NCAA Tournament

4 p.m.: Broadcast begins 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice ESPN2

7 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying FS1

9:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying ESPN2

10 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: XPEL 225 FS1

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pit Boss 250 FS1

7 p.m.: AMA Supercross: Round 12 USA

Baseball, college

2 p.m.: Washington at Arizona St. Pac-12 Washington

Basketball, men’s NCAA Tournament

TBD: West Regional Final CBS

TBD: South Regional Final TBS

Basketball, men’s NCAA DII Tournament

Noon: Championship CBS

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Brooklyn at Miami NBA

Basketball, women’s NCAA Tournament

8:30 a.m.: Notre Dame vs. North Carolina St. ESPN

11 a.m.: Indiana vs. Connecticut ESPN

1 p.m.: Tennessee vs. Louisville ESPN2

3:30 p.m.: South Dakota vs. Michigan ESPN2

Golf

4 a.m.: DP World Tour: Commercial Bank Qatar Masters Golf

7:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Resort Championship Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: WGC Dell Technologies NBC

6 p.m.: LPGA Tour: JTBC Classic Golf

Hockey, men’s NCAA Tournament

1 p.m.: TBD ESPNU

3:30 p.m.: TBD ESPNU

Hockey, NHL

9:30 a.m.: N.Y. Islanders at Boston NHL

Noon: Chicago at Vegas ABC

7:30 p.m.: Seattle at Los Angeles Root

Hockey, WHL

6 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City SWX

Lacrosse, college men

9 a.m.: Duke at Syracuse ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: LSU at Arkansas ESPN2

Lacrosse, men

6:30 p.m.: NLL: Colorado at Panther City ESPNU

Rugby, men

3 p.m.: MLR: Los Angeles at Seattle Root

4 p.m.: MLR: Houston at Utah FS1

Softball, college

3 p.m.: UCLA at Washington Pac-12

5 p.m.: Arizona St. at Arizona Pac-12

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

1:45 p.m.: Washington St. at Stanford 920-AM

Basketball, men’s NCAA Tournament

3 p.m.: Broadcast begins 700-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

9:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Fox 28

Baseball, college

Noon: Washington at Arizona St. Pac-12 Washington

Basketball, men’s NCAA Tournament

TBD: East Regional Final CBS

TBD: Midwest Regional Final CBS

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Utah at Dallas NBA

Basketball, women’s NCAA Tournament

TBD: Elite Eight ESPN

TBD: Elite Eight ESPN

Golf

4 a.m.: DP World Tour: Commercial Bank Qatar Masters Golf

7:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Resort Championship Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: WGC Dell Technologies NBC

6 p.m.: LPGA Tour: JTBC Classic Golf

Hockey, NCAA Tournament

1 p.m.: TBD ESPN2

3:30 p.m.: TBD ESPN2

Hockey, NHL

11 a.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders TNT

Horse racing

Noon: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Lacrosse, college

9 a.m.: Ohio St. at Rutgers ESPNU

Soccer, men’s World Cup qualifier

1 p.m.: MLS: Orlando City SC at Portland ESPN4 p.m.: CONCACAF: U.S. vs. Panama FS1

Soccer, women

10 a.m.: FASL: TBA NBC

Softball, college

10 a.m.: LSU at Arkansas ESPN2

11 a.m.: Tennessee at Florida ESPNU

2 p.m.: Arizona State at Arizona Pac-12

4 p.m.: UCLA at Washington ESPNU

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, men’s NCAA Tournament

11 a.m.: Broadcast begins 700-AM

Baseball, college

12:45 p.m.: Washington St. at Stanford 920-AM

All events subject to change

