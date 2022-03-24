On the Air
Thu., March 24, 2022
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice ESPN2
9:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Jeddah Corniche Circuit ESPN2
Noon: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying FS1
2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying FS1
Baseball, college
6 p.m.: Washington at Arizona St. Pac-12 Washington
Basketball, men’s NCAA Tournament
4:09 p.m.: Saint Peter’s vs. Purdue CBS
4:29 p.m.: Providence vs. Kansas TBS
6:39 p.m.: North Carolina vs. UCLA CBS
6:59 p.m.: Iowa St. vs. Miami TBS
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Golden State at Atlanta NBA
7 p.m.: Houston at Portland Root
7:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers NBA
Basketball, women’s NCAA Tournament
4 p.m.: North Carolina vs. South Carolina ESPN
4 p.m.: Ohio State vs. Texas ESPN2
6:30 p.m.: Maryland vs. Stanford ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Creighton vs. Iowa State ESPN2
Golf
7:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Resort Championship Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: WGC Dell Technologies Golf
6 p.m.: LPGA Tour: JTBC Classic Golf
Hockey, men’s NCAA Tournament
9 a.m.: Northeastern vs. Western Michigan ESPNU
Noon: American International vs. Michigan ESPNU
3 p.m.: UMass vs. Minnesota ESPNU
5 p.m.: Saint Cloud St. vs. Quinnipiac ESPNNEWS
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers NHL
Lacrosse, college women
3 p.m.: Stanford at Colorado Pac-12
Soccer, men
1 p.m.: International Friendly: France vs. Ivory Coast ESPN2
Softball, college
3:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Michigan FS1
5 p.m.: UCLA at Washington Pac-12
6 p.m.: Missouri at Mississippi ESPNU
Softball, high school
6 p.m.: Walla Walla at Kennewick SWX
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, college men
5:45 p.m.: Washington State at Stanford 920-AM
Basketball, men’s NCAA Tournament
4 p.m.: Broadcast begins 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice ESPN2
7 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying FS1
9:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying ESPN2
10 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: XPEL 225 FS1
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pit Boss 250 FS1
7 p.m.: AMA Supercross: Round 12 USA
Baseball, college
2 p.m.: Washington at Arizona St. Pac-12 Washington
Basketball, men’s NCAA Tournament
TBD: West Regional Final CBS
TBD: South Regional Final TBS
Basketball, men’s NCAA DII Tournament
Noon: Championship CBS
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Brooklyn at Miami NBA
Basketball, women’s NCAA Tournament
8:30 a.m.: Notre Dame vs. North Carolina St. ESPN
11 a.m.: Indiana vs. Connecticut ESPN
1 p.m.: Tennessee vs. Louisville ESPN2
3:30 p.m.: South Dakota vs. Michigan ESPN2
Golf
4 a.m.: DP World Tour: Commercial Bank Qatar Masters Golf
7:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Resort Championship Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: WGC Dell Technologies NBC
6 p.m.: LPGA Tour: JTBC Classic Golf
Hockey, men’s NCAA Tournament
1 p.m.: TBD ESPNU
3:30 p.m.: TBD ESPNU
Hockey, NHL
9:30 a.m.: N.Y. Islanders at Boston NHL
Noon: Chicago at Vegas ABC
7:30 p.m.: Seattle at Los Angeles Root
Hockey, WHL
6 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City SWX
Lacrosse, college men
9 a.m.: Duke at Syracuse ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: LSU at Arkansas ESPN2
Lacrosse, men
6:30 p.m.: NLL: Colorado at Panther City ESPNU
Rugby, men
3 p.m.: MLR: Los Angeles at Seattle Root
4 p.m.: MLR: Houston at Utah FS1
Softball, college
3 p.m.: UCLA at Washington Pac-12
5 p.m.: Arizona St. at Arizona Pac-12
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
1:45 p.m.: Washington St. at Stanford 920-AM
Basketball, men’s NCAA Tournament
3 p.m.: Broadcast begins 700-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
9:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Fox 28
Baseball, college
Noon: Washington at Arizona St. Pac-12 Washington
Basketball, men’s NCAA Tournament
TBD: East Regional Final CBS
TBD: Midwest Regional Final CBS
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Utah at Dallas NBA
Basketball, women’s NCAA Tournament
TBD: Elite Eight ESPN
TBD: Elite Eight ESPN
Golf
4 a.m.: DP World Tour: Commercial Bank Qatar Masters Golf
7:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Resort Championship Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: WGC Dell Technologies NBC
6 p.m.: LPGA Tour: JTBC Classic Golf
Hockey, NCAA Tournament
1 p.m.: TBD ESPN2
3:30 p.m.: TBD ESPN2
Hockey, NHL
11 a.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders TNT
Horse racing
Noon: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Lacrosse, college
9 a.m.: Ohio St. at Rutgers ESPNU
Soccer, men’s World Cup qualifier
1 p.m.: MLS: Orlando City SC at Portland ESPN4 p.m.: CONCACAF: U.S. vs. Panama FS1
Soccer, women
10 a.m.: FASL: TBA NBC
Softball, college
10 a.m.: LSU at Arkansas ESPN2
11 a.m.: Tennessee at Florida ESPNU
2 p.m.: Arizona State at Arizona Pac-12
4 p.m.: UCLA at Washington ESPNU
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, men’s NCAA Tournament
11 a.m.: Broadcast begins 700-AM
Baseball, college
12:45 p.m.: Washington St. at Stanford 920-AM
All events subject to change
