Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Tyler Alm’s strong start lifts Mt. Spokane baseball; Abby Watkins delivers walk-off for University softball

UPDATED: Thu., March 24, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. 

Baseball

Mt. Spokane 13, Ferris 0: Tyler Alm struck out seven over four shutout innings and the visiting Wildcats (4-2, 2-0) beat the Saxons (0-2, 0-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Jaxson Davis went 3 for 4 with a double, home run and four RBIs.

Gonzaga Prep 5, Central Valley 3: Lucio Reynolds doubled among three hits and scored twice and the visiting Bullpups (4-1, 2-0) beat the Bears (0-5, 0-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game. 

University 6, Mead 4: Jalen King and Ricco Longo each scored twice and the visiting Titans (2-2, 1-1) beat the Panthers (2-2, 1-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Cheney 5, Lewis and Clark 3: Isaac Nesbitt struck out five over seven innings and the visiting Blackhawks (1-3, 1-1) beat the Tigers (2-2,1-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game at Hart Field. Parker Ereaux had three hits and a double for LC.

North Central 11, Ridgeline 5: Alexander Shaw hit a grand slam and the Wolfpack (1-2, 1-1) beat the Falcons (1-2, 1-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Michael Trent went four innings for the win for NC.

West Valley 8, Sandpoint 5: Tanner Hancock hit a three-run double in the third inning and the Eagles (3-1) beat the Bulldogs (0-1) in a nonleague game.  Caleb Gray had a triple with two RBIs for WV.

Boise 8, Lakeland 1: Bennett Butler drove in two runs on three hits and the Brave (2-4) beat the visiting Hawks (1-1) in a nonleague game.

Lakeland 9, Emmett 7: Blaze Day homered with two RBIs and two runs and the Hawks (1-1) beat the Huskies (3-4) in a nonleague game at Boise HS.

Softball

University 11, Mt. Spokane 10: Abby Watkins hit a walk-off single and the Titans (3-1, 2-1) came back to beat the visiting Wildcats (2-3, 2-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Thursday. Watkins finished 3 for 5 with three RBIs and Katie Travis went 4 for 4 with two RBIs for U-Hi. Willow Almquist had three hits and Whitney Browning drove in three for Mt. Spokane.

Ferris 4, Gonzaga Prep 2: Caydance Hyndman had two hits with three RBIs and the visiting Saxons (3-2, 1-2) beat the Bullpups (1-4, 1-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Courtney Miller struck out 12 in a complete game for Ferris. Bailey Benson homered and struck out 10 for Gonzaga Prep.

Cheney 10, Mead 9: Pyper Cagle went 3 for 4 from the plate with three RBIs and the visiting Blackhawks (3-2, 3-0) held off the Panthers (1-4, 1-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Maddie McDowell struck out eight in seven innings for Cheney. Bailey Wilkins hit a three-run home run to spark Mead’s comeback effort in the fifth inning.

Central Valley 13, North Central 1: Emily Schulhauser homered and tripled and the visiting Bears (2-3, 2-1) beat the Wolfpack (1-2, 1-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Sierra Fisher added a homer and double for CV. Isabelle Bay hit a solo homer for NC.

Ridgeline 11, Lewis and Clark 2: Savannah Smith had two hits and scored twice and the visiting Falcons (2-1, 2-1) beat the Tigers (0-5, 0-3) in a GSL 4A game. Olivia Boures had two hits with a double for LC.

Clarkston 15, East Valley 9: Leah Copeland hit a grand slam with two down in the sixth to break open a tie game and the Bantams (3-0, 1-0) beat the Knights (0-3, 0-1) in a GSL 2A game. Brooke Blaydes drove in three for Clarkston. 

Othello 8, Shadle Park 6: The visiting Huskies (5-0) beat the Highlanders (2-2) in a nonleague game. 

Freeman vs Deer Park: Abbie Amend struck out 17 and the visiting Scotties (4-1, 1-1) beat the Stags (3-1, 1-1) in an NEA game.

Liberty 16, Tekoa-Rosalia 0: Jaidyn Stephens hit a home run with six RBIs and struck out eight and the Lancers (2-0) shut out the Timberwolves (0-1) in a nonleague game.

Boys soccer

Pullman 4, Shadle Park 0: Clarens Dollin scored two goals and the Greyhounds (2-2, 1-0) shut out the visiting Highlanders (2-4, 0-1) in a GSL 2A match. Carlens Dollin scored one goal and assisted another for Pullman.

West Valley 3, Rogers 0: Rylann Allen, Ty Milligan and Lucas Peterson scored one goal each and the visiting Eagles (3-3, 1-0) shut out the Pirates (0-3, 0-1) in a GSL 2A match. Mario Hernandez made 22 saves for Rogers.

Riverside 10, Deer Park 0: Coldin Ackerman and Pere Fuentitina had three goals and one assist apiece and the Rams (4-2, 4-0) beat the visiting Stags (2-2, 2-2) in a Northeast A game.

Northwest Christian 4, Medical Lake 0: Gabriel Roch scored two goals and the Crusaders (2-1, 2-0) beat the Cardinals (0-5, 0-3) in a Northeast A league game. Micheal Siemens made nine saves for NWC in the shutout.

Tennis

Lewis and Clark boys 7, University 0: League, at Hart Field. No. 1 singles- Alan Zeng (LC) def. Jace Hinderson (UHi) 6-2, 6-2. No. 1 doubles- Will Mroch/Jackson Ellis (LC) def. Hyram Osborne/ Zaxton Shultz (UHi) 6-3, 6-2.

University girls 6, Lewis and Clark 1: League, at U-Hi. No.1 singles- Gretchen Drews (UHi) def. Corinne Webster (LC) 6-1, 6-0. No. 1 doubles -Sami Stachofsky/Allison Knight (UHi) def. Felicia Guthmueller/Emily Steinbach (LC) 6-1, 6-4

Deer Park girls 5, West Valley 2: Nonleague, at WV. No. 1 singles- Janneke Jogems (WV) def. Carmen Kiewert (DP) 6-4, 7-6 (7-4), No. 1 doubles- Carlie Bundy/Rebecca Bundy (DP) def. Rylan Palmer/Addy Palmer (WV) 6-2, 6-1.

