Self-described American hero Michael Rapaport headlines Spokane Comedy Club

Michael Rapaport’s schedule as an actor often precludes the opportunity to deliver standup. “But I have the chance to do it now, and I’m going to bring it in Spokane,” Rapaport said while calling from his New York apartment.

“I’m going to talk about myself, my life, being married and divorced. I’m going to talk politics and what’s going on in my world. It’s a long bleeping flight. I’m going to go all out.”

Rapaport, 52, waxes about what it was like working with some of the most polarizing figures in Hollywood. Rapaport, who will continue performing Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Spokane Comedy club, also offers his take on autism after starring in the series “Atypical” and explains why he is an American hero.

Since I have an autistic nephew, I had issues with “Atypical” out of the gate since it didn’t seem very realistic, but it improved after the first season. Do you feel the same way, and what was it like working on the show?

I liked working on the show. I think it struck a chord with fans who could relate if they are close with someone who has autism. I think the show got better and better.

You and I are of a comparable age. I’m not sure if you grew up in the same manner since I only remember one child who would have been classified as autistic during my childhood.

I agree. I get where you’re coming from. We know more about autism today. It’s important that it’s discussed, and we understand it now better than ever. There was no mention of autism when I was growing up. It’s almost like it’s a new word. I’m glad we’re in a world in which we understand so much more about it, and I think “Atypical” helped.

You’ve acted with some polarizing icons, such as Woody Allen. What was it like working with Allen, and what is your take on him in light of the allegations against him by Mia Farrow and her family?

As far as working with Woody, what he has accomplished is unprecedented. The amount of amazing movies he has made is incredible. But it’s a complicated situation. I know about all of the allegations, but let’s start with the fact that he never got convicted of anything. Also, John Lennon admitted to smacking around Yoko Ono, and Miles Davis beat his wife.

It’s tricky, but you should be able to watch Woody’s movies. I know people snicker and sneer at the mention of his name. I get both sides of it. I get the people who love his art and the people who have problems with him.

Would you work with Allen again?

I would have to sort that out.

You’ve worked with a number of controversial comics, such as Louis C.K., Andrew Dice Clay and Dave Chappelle.

As far as Dice goes, his controversy only goes as far as his content. Louis did some weird crap, but he’s acknowledged what he did and apologized. People go to jail for violent crimes, and we say we need to give them a second chance. When somebody famous does something, we cast them away.

When you look at what Louis did, he has served his time in the court of public opinion. He’s back, and he’s going to continue to make art. I’m a fan of his and will continue to be a fan of his.

It’s been a politically correct world for quite some time. Will the pendulum ever swing back?

I sure hope it swings back. The politically correct stuff is ridiculous. The backlash against Dave Chapelle is pathetic. If someone is telling a joke, a blatantly dark joke, well, if you don’t like the joke, wait for the next joke. If you don’t like Chappelle, cancel your Netflix subscription, but don’t ban the guy.

How strange is it that the cancel culture is concerned about words, but when it comes to gratuitous violence or sex, that’s fine?

I totally agree. It’s ridiculous. I have to be deliberate regarding every word I say to you since it could come back to haunt me. Regarding sex, millennials love “Euphoria,” which is a show that’s all about sex, but the same people who love that show are offended by a Dave Chappelle joke, and that is ridiculous.

A few years ago, you stopped a guy from trying to open the emergency exit door while in flight. What happened?

I was coming back on a flight from Houston to Los Angeles. It was an early flight, and most people were trying to sleep. There was a guy pulling on the exit door. I got up and said, “What the hell are you doing?” He went for the door again, and I pushed him against the panel of the door. Within 60 seconds, the staff of the plane came over and locked him in the bathroom.

You’re speaking with an American hero. We might have been over Mexican waters at the time, so maybe you should refer to me as an international hero.

What was more difficult, saving everyone’s life on that flight or shutting down Terrell Owens during the NBA All-Star Weekend’s Celebrity Game?

(Laughs) saving everyone’s life was more challenging. I get so excited playing in those games. T.O. is a good dude and a great basketball player. I’m such a fan.

Speaking of being a fan, how much fun was it directing ESPN’s “30 for 30” on the 1970 New York Knicks?

It was so much fun since I’m a big fan of the “30 for 30” shows. I love basketball. I love the NBA. It’s a great time now since the NBA playoffs are on the horizon, there’s March Madness, and Michael Rapaport is coming to Spokane.

You crossed over to this side of the fence as a reporter for Fox Sports covering the Big 3 basketball league. What’s that been like?

It’s been a blast. I get to talk to legends like Julius Erving, George Gervin and Gary Payton. While I was talking with Payton, we talked about Washington state basketball and Seattle basketball. I feel like I’m 15 again when I do those interviews. I talk with guys whose posters were on my wall when I was a kid.