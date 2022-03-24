Strange 50th Anniversary Announcement
UPDATED: Fri., March 25, 2022
Stephen B. and Darleen M. Strange
Spokane
Stephen and Darleen Strange will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a dinner and gathering at Delilah at Wynn Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on April 16.
Hosting the event is their son Michael S. Strange of Las Vegas The couple were married March 18, 1972, in Spokane.
