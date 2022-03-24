What’s Worth Watching: Oscars edition – here are five must-see films

With the Academy Awards on Sunday, here are five must-see nominees I can’t stop talking about this year.

‘Dune’ (2021)

Based on Frank Herbert’s epic sci-fi series of the same name, “Dune” follows Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet), a young man destined for greatness, as he embarks on a quest that takes him to the most dangerous corners of the universe in search of a rare and coveted substance known as “spice.” As Paul prepares to rule one day in his father’s place, he begins to realize that his destiny lies beyond the house of Atreides.

Also starring Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Jason Momoa and Stellan Skarsgård, “Dune” is available on HBO Max.

‘Encanto’ (2021)

Set in rural Colombia, Disney’s “Encanto” follows the Madrigal family and the enchanted home in which they live. Since the casita suddenly came to life, years previous, every child born in the house has developed a magical gift; every child, that is, except Mirabel. But when the magic begins to fail, Mirabel might just become the family’s only chance at saving themselves and their beloved casita.

“Encanto” is available on Disney+.

‘The Power of the Dog’ (2021)

Based on Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel of the same name, “The Power of the Dog” follows a family of ranchers in mid-1920s Montana. During a cattle drive, Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch), hardened and distrusting, and his more compassionate brother George (Jesse Plemons) meet Rose Gordon (Kirsten Dunst), a recently widowed inn owner. George quickly forms an attachment to Rose and proposes marriage.

Rose and her son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee) move into the Burbank family home. Phil, opposed to the marriage from the beginning, antagonizes Peter for his supposed weakness and suspects Rose’s motives for marrying George when she asks for money to send Peter to college. But appearances, it turns out, aren’t everything. Directed by Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” is available on Netflix.

‘Spencer’ (2021)

Directed by Pablo Larraín, “Spencer” stars Kristen Stewart as the late Princess Diana during the last days of her ill-fated marriage to Prince Charles. Before her marriage, Princess Diana had held several titles. At birth, she was the Honorable Diana Frances Spencer. When her father inherited his earldom, she became Lady Diana Spencer. But despite the toxicity and years of strife she faced during her marriage, Diana would earn a title all her own.

“Spencer” is available on Amazon Prime Video.

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ (2021)

Filmed in black and white, director Joel Coen’s first project without his brother Ethan brings a new approach to Shakespeare’s Scottish play. Starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand – an older pairing than you might typically see in the roles of Macbeth and Lady Macbeth – the film carries a heightened sense of time running out.

Also starring Corey Hawkins, Moses Ingram, Brendan Gleeson and Harry Melling, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is available on Apple TV+.