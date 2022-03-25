Apartment maintenance manager accused of using master key to enter unit, rape woman

An apartment maintenance manager allegedly used his master key to enter a woman’s unit and rape her early Friday morning in Spokane Valley.

Lee R. McNutt, 39, was found naked and hiding in the woman’s bedroom closet, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree rape, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, harassment – threats to kill and unlawful imprisonment. McNutt remained in jail with no bond amount as of Friday night.

The victim called 911 shortly after 2 a.m. to report she had been sexually assaulted at Aspen Grove Apartments, 12204 E. Fourth Ave., according to search warrant documents.

She told detectives she was asleep in her apartment when McNutt entered the residence. She awoke at about 12:30 a.m. to find McNutt lying in bed next to her and told her he was there to have sex with her, documents said. She said McNutt then raped her.

McNutt told a deputy that he went to the back window of the apartment and found it unlocked, according to documents. He then opened the window and called inside but didn’t get a response.

McNutt said he then went to the front door of the apartment and entered by using his master key, according to documents. McNutt then woke up the victim and they had consensual sex, he told the deputy.

McNutt said he was not invited into the apartment, documents said.

Another deputy said McNutt told him he has his “problems and eccentricities,” according to documents. McNutt also told the deputy that he thought he had permission to have sex with her but then realized he did not.