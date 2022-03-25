Dear Kiantha: Find a balance between the good and the bad in the world

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

Dear Kiantha,

I’ve been so happy waking up the last few days to sunshine and the birds chirping. That, for me, indicates spring is in the air. I’m looking forward to preparing my garden to plant an assortment of fruits, vegetables and beautiful flowers. Gardening brings me so much joy. There is just one problem. I can’t help but to worry and feel horrible about the war happening in Ukraine. I feel bad for feeling good about something as small as my garden when others are suffering. I’m wondering if I am wrong to be happy when I know others are hurting?

Dear Wondering,

I, too, noticed the birds chirping outside of my office window yesterday. I imagined the birds communicating their plans for the spring and summer. For many years, I’ve wanted to grow my own flowers, but I’ve been somewhat afraid to do so. I admire anyone who can and I’m sure your garden will be lovely. I hope as each planted item sprouts, it brings you joy.

We live in a complicated world. One in which at any given time there is both reason to celebrate and reason to mourn. You and I can be experiencing the beauty of spring and the fresh air that comes with it, while others in our human family are experiencing torment and the ravaging of their country. All of it is relevant and we must work to find balance when holding multiple truths.

We should all be very concerned about what is happening to the Ukrainian people. The death of civilians, including women and children, is horrific. There is no spring in sight for the families who are narrowly escaping the war-torn country. There are no gardens in their near future. That is their reality. Never allow yourself to become desensitized to th e suffering of others. It is that very compassion that adheres us together as a human family.

It is also OK for you to be happy about the things that are happening in your life, be it a spring garden, the health and well-being of your family or our freedoms here in America. Think of the Ukrainian girl who has become famous for singing “Let it Go” from “Frozen” in her moment of despair. Her tiny voice has planted hope around the world. She did as Earth, Wind and Fire tells us in “All About Love”: “If there isn’t any beauty, you gotta make some.”

Plant away, dear friend. Plant for us all, plant with the hope that joy finds all who are hurting.

Soul to soul,

Kiantha

