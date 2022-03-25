Eastern Washington has four freshman enter transfer portal, including guard Mason Landdeck

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review

Four members of the Eastern Washington men’s basketball team – none of them regular starters – entered the transfer portal this week.

The most prominent is guard Mason Landdeck, who played 13.5 minutes per game and averaged 4.1 points – sixth most on the team – as a true freshman in 2021-22. Landdeck played for four high school teams and will now be looking for another college program.

The others are forward Victor Radocaj, center Makai Richards and guard Isaiah Amato, all freshmen. Radocaj appeared in seven games this season and in eight games the year before, playing a total of 66 minutes.

Richards and Amato did not play in any games for the Eagles during the 2021-22 season, although the year before Amato appeared in 11 and played 49 total minutes.

Under first-year head coach David Riley, Eastern finished 18-16 overall and in sixth place in the Big Sky Conference.

Four Idaho Vandals men’s basketball players have also entered the transfer portal, according to Verbalcommits.com. They are sophomore Gabe Quinnett, freshman Ethan Kilgore, junior Trevante Anderson and junior Philip Pepple Jr.

Anderson is the most prominent of the four. He started all 31 games a year ago for Idaho and averaged 14.4 points, second most on the team. He spent the previous three seasons at the University of San Francisco.