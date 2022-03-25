Here’s a look at local COVID-19 numbers for Friday, March 25
UPDATED: Fri., March 25, 2022
The Spokane Regional Health District reported 94 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.
There are 32 patients hospitalized in Spokane with the virus.
The Panhandle Health District reported 23 new COVID cases and has cleared the backlogged cases from the omicron wave.
There are 30 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.
Arielle Dreher/The Spokesman-Review
