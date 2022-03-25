The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Police find thousands of dollars of stolen items, plus meth and fentanyl, in North Spokane home

UPDATED: Fri., March 25, 2022

This motorcycle was one of five police believe was obtained through drug trafficking proceeds. Police found thousands of dollars worth of allegedly stolen property, as well as drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine, Monday at a North Spokane home. Jesse R. Adams Jr., 55, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.  (Courtesy of Spokane Police Department)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
Stolen cars and firearms, fentanyl and methamphetamine were among the items police found while searching a home early Monday morning in North Spokane.

The Spokane Police Department’s SWAT, Special Investigative Unit and hostage negotiators attempted for several hours to get the occupants of the house, located on the 500 block of West Brita Avenue, to exit so detectives could execute a search warrant, according to a Spokane police news release. The occupants of the house eventually came out peacefully.

Officers and detectives searched the house and garage and found a very large amount of allegedly stolen property worth thousands of dollars, police said. Two cars and multiple firearms were among the items.

Detectives seized drugs, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, along with five motorcycles believed to be obtained through drug trafficking money, the release said. Other items found include a “vast collection of tools,” an electric bicycle, ammunition and drug scales. Police also seized a large trailer full of what is believed to be stolen property, officers said.

Jesse R. Adams Jr., 55, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Adams was not listed in the Spokane County Jail as of Friday afternoon. Additional charges are pending, the release said.

Adams has 10 felony convictions, including robbery and assault.

Police were able to return several high-ticket stolen items, including guitars and a snow blower, to their owners, police said. Police reminded people to keep a log of the serial numbers and unique markings of property to help them return it if stolen.

