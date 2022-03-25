The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Quinn Hubbs strikes out 13, lifts Cheney baseball over Central Valley; Ridgeline boys soccer upends LC

UPDATED: Fri., March 25, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Baseball

Cheney 1, Central Valley 0: Quinn Hubbs struck out 13 and the Blackhawks (2-3, 2-1) beat the visiting Bears (0-5, 0-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Mt. Spokane 12, Ridgeline 0: Gavin Wideman hit a home run, Dom Huffman pitched four scoreless and the visiting Wildcats (4-2, 3-0) shut out the Falcons (1-3, 1-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Lewis and Clark 5, North Central 3: Ben Schnurman had a home run among three hits and the visiting Tigers (3-2, 2-1) beat the Wolfpack (1-3, 1-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Spencer Mahn had two hits with a double for NC.

University 6, Ferris 1: Dominic Longo had two hits with a double and an RBI and the Titans (3-2, 2-1) beat the visiting Saxons (0-3, 0-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Mead 6, Gonzaga Prep 2: Dayton Wells scattered four hits and struck out 11 over six innings and the visiting Panthers (2-3, 1-2) beat the Bullpups (4-2, 2-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Friday. Connor Hansen hit s two-run double in the seventh to give Mead the lead. 

East Valley 4, Clarkston 3: The Knights (2-2, 1-0) edged the Bantams (2-1, 0-1) in a GSL 2A game. 

Ridgevue 10, Lakeland 4: Keegan Randall scored twice and had two RBIs and the Warhawks (4-2) beat the visiting Hawks (1-2) in a nonleague game.

Softball

Lakeland 4, Twin Falls 1: Emma Avalos drove in a pair of runs and the visiting Hawks (1-0) beat the Bruins (5-5) in a nonleague game.

Boys soccer

Ridgeline 2, Lewis and Clark 1: Andre Chaker put the visitors up by two late in the first half and the Falcons (6-0, 2-0) held off the Tigers (6-1, 1-1) in a GSL 4A/3A match on Friday. LC’s Maddox Marcelli made it a one-goal game in the 47th minute.

Central Valley 2, Mead 1: Timothy Jones scored the go-ahead on a direct free kick in the 40th minute and the Bears (1-3-1, 1-1) beat the visiting Panthers (2-2-1, 1-1) in a GSL 4A/3A match. Aiden Chase made four saves for CV.

University 2, Gonzaga Prep 0: Espen Sande had a goal and an assist and the Titans (5-1, 1-1) beat the visiting Bullpups (1-6, 0-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Parker Gladden made six saves for University.

North Central 4, Ferris 0: Adrien Ferrasse had a goal and three assists and the Wolfpack (5-1, 1-1) shut out the visiting Saxons (4-2, 1-1) in a GSL 4A/3A match. Ben Hippauf added two goals for NC.

Mt. Spokane 2, Cheney 1: The Wildcats (3-1, 2-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (0-6, 0-2) in a GSL 4A/3A match.

Tennis

North Central boys 4, Shadle Park 3: Nonleague at SP. No.1 singles-Jordan Steinhart (NC) def. Matthew Nitchman (SP) 6-2, 7-5. No.1 doubles-Andrew Liezen/Josh Heimbigner (NC) def. Micaiah Godley/Angel Torres (SP) 6-2, 6-0

