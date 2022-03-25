Suffragette statue in Coeur d’Alene defaced with ‘BETA MALES’ graffiti

A statue of a suffragette in downtown Coeur d’Alene has been defaced, with yellow graffiti covering the woman’s face, an X over her sign demanding women’s right to vote and the words “BETA MALES” scrawled at her base, police said.

The vandalism of the statue at the corner of 6th Street and Sherman Ave nue happened around 3:50 a.m. Friday, officers said, and they’re looking for information on suspects.

Call 208-769-2320 or 208-769-2296 with tips, or text the keyword “CDAPDTIPS” with suspect information to 847-411.

Besides its use to denote a nondominant social position in the animal kingdom, the term “beta male” has morphed into an insult toward men perceived as weak or feminine, sometimes because of their political beliefs.