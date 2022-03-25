Suffragette statue in Coeur d’Alene defaced with ‘BETA MALES’ graffiti
UPDATED: Fri., March 25, 2022
A statue of a suffragette in downtown Coeur d’Alene has been defaced, with yellow graffiti covering the woman’s face, an X over her sign demanding women’s right to vote and the words “BETA MALES” scrawled at her base, police said.
The vandalism of the statue at the corner of 6th Street and Sherman Ave nue happened around 3:50 a.m. Friday, officers said, and they’re looking for information on suspects.
Call 208-769-2320 or 208-769-2296 with tips, or text the keyword “CDAPDTIPS” with suspect information to 847-411.
Besides its use to denote a nondominant social position in the animal kingdom, the term “beta male” has morphed into an insult toward men perceived as weak or feminine, sometimes because of their political beliefs.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.