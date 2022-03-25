Suspects in robbery of Spokane Valley Walgreens sought
UPDATED: Fri., March 25, 2022
Spokane Valley deputies are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating two people they suspect were involved in an armed robbery Friday at Walgreens.
Deputies responded around 8:30 a.m. Friday to a possible armed robbery call at the store, 15510 E. Sprague Ave., according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The caller told deputies two men entered the store and demanded money from the cash register, deputies said. The employee said one suspect partially pulled what appeared to be a firearm from his pocket during the robbery.
One suspect was described as a white male standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall wearing a “green plaid sweater jacket with a hood,” mask and black shorts, the release said. Another suspect was described as a white male wearing a tan jacket with a black hooded sweatshirt underneath and black pants.
The suspects are believed to have driven away in a white or light-colored four-door sedan, deputies said.
Anyone who can help identify the suspects or know where they could be are asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference No. 10035974.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.