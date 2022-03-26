Bad Religion uber fan Mark Brown of Spokane attends 33 shows in six weeks

Mark Brown, 27, of Spokane is a big Bad Religion fan. His Wandermere apartment is home to Bad Religion memorabilia including a copy of Bad Religion’s first EP and vintage and rare T-shirts, and bassist Jay Bentley’s blue bass from “The Stranger Than Fiction” video graces his wall. (Courtesy of Mark Brown)

Mark Brown’s experience as a loyal fan is like a page out of the compelling punk rock book “Our Band Could Be Your Life.” While grabbing a bite at an Asian market hours before catching his favorite band in Chicago last November, Brown felt a tap on his shoulder.

“Are you following us?” Bad Religion vocalist Greg Graffin asked in joking fashion.

The answer was yes. Most folks dialed down travel last year due to the pandemic. However, Brown, 27, amped it up to go on the road and follow Bad Religion. Brown attended 33 of the shows, including five on Bad Religion’s tour with Alkaline Trio in which Graffin and company failed to perform due to COVID-19.

“So, I was at more Bad Religion-billed shows last year than Bad Religion,” Brown quipped.

It was a remarkable journey for the Wandermere resident who flew to Los Angeles and rented a car to follow Bad Religion from October until December.

“He deserves a medal for all of the Bad Religion shows he saw,” Graffin said. “I get it. I would have done the same thing when I was a kid if I had the means to do it. I would have followed Sham 69 and Yes throughout the country. It’s a cool idea if you have the time.”

Brown accrued more than two months of vacation at the West Valley School District as a night custodian and took six weeks off to follow Bad Religion. The Eastern Washington University student, who majors in biology, just like his hero, Graffin, flew to Los Angeles for the first gig last October and racked up 11,830 miles on a rented Nissan Sentra from Avis.

“When I handed the car back in, I told them that the car needed an oil change 10 states ago,” Brown cracked. “The experience was amazing.”

The highlights were when Bad Religion bassist Jay Bentley invited Brown for a soundcheck on his birthday in St. Petersburg, Fla., and his favorite show was in Silver Springs, Md. “I enjoyed the venue and the staff. I realized for the first time that the staff at a venue really makes a difference.”

That was the case during the worst experience of Brown’s sojourn in Worcester, Mass. “Everyone was drunk, and fights were breaking out before the show,” Brown said. “I was getting beaten up by a 50-year-old who was trying to take my spot at the barricade. He was being such a jerk throwing punches at me, and security just watched him do it. They did nothing.”

Brown visited 39 states during his road trip, and he feels closer to Bad Religion than ever. Brown has been a fan since he was in the second grade. “I heard the song “You” and was just attracted to the fast, aggressive music. I became a fan of bands like Green Day, but I went back to Bad Religion and just loved what they’ve done. I saw Bad Religion for the first time in 2017.”

Brown’s apartment is akin to a Bad Religion museum. There’s a copy of Bad Religion’s first EP and vintage and rare T-shirts, and Bentley’s blue bass from “The Stranger Than Fiction” video graces his wall. “I paid $2,000 for it, and it can’t be played, but I love having it,” Brown said. “I could probably charge admission to Bad Religion fans.”

Brown wasn’t even born when the “Stranger Than Fiction” album was released. “I don’t think any of that matters,” Brown said. “I can be a fan even though the band existed before I did.”

Even though Brown will not be taking to the road to see Bad Religion in Spokane at Knitting Factory on Wednesday night, he is hoping to incorporate a hotel into the experience.

“I’ve offered to take Jay and the band to the Davenport for dinner since they’re coming to town,” Brown said. “I don’t know if that will happen, but it’s a great hotel with a great restaurant that’s close to the Knitting Factory.

“The band has given me so much, and I would like to give something back. They’re such great guys. After shows, they go out and meet fans even though they don’t have to. They obviously enjoy all that they do, and I can’t get enough of Bad Religion.”

That’s evident since Brown spent approximately $12,000 to shadow his band for six weeks. “I would do it all over again,” Brown said. “It’s an experience I’ll always remember.”