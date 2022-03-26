Girls track: Capsule for Greater Spokane League 2022 season

Capsules for 2022 girls track and field programs in the Greater Spokane League.

4A/3A

Central Valley: Many personal bests came out of a second-place team performance at last year’s culminating championships that will translate into confidence for this year’s team. Junior hurdler Cassidy Haddad is at the forefront of a strong Bears team, having won the 100- and 300-meter hurdle titles last spring with personal-best times.

Cheney: It was a rebuilding year for head coach Derek Slaughter and an inexperienced Blackhawks team. Cheney has a good portion of that team back, led by senior hurdler Hannah Ayers, third in 300 hurdles at the GSLs, and junior distance runner Samantha Habegger, a three-year varsity cross country athlete.

Ferris: Coach Katie LeFriec believes her senior group has the talent to compete and lead a young team. Senior distance runner Annalise Toillion was a top-eight finisher at the GSLs in three events and senior thrower Abbie Scott was runner-up in the javelin. Both should be in the mix again come postseason.

Gonzaga Prep: About 75% of the Bullpups team is made up of freshmen and sophomores. The young athletes will learn from senior jumper and team captain Emma Van Gemert, a fifth-place finisher at the 2019 State 4A meet in the triple jump.

Lewis and Clark: The Tigers will be strong in the distance races, with three leading runners: University of Tennessee signee Audrey Thronson won last year’s GSL 1,600 and was fourth at the State 4A cross country; Ali Groza won the 3,200 culminating title and was 15th at state cross country; and Bridget Burns was third in the 1,600 and 3,200 last spring.

Mead: Like its state title-winning cross country team, the track team has the pieces to compete at state. Junior sprinter Therisa Niven and sophomore 400/800 runner Teryn Gardner both won two GSL titles last spring. Senior thrower Emily Hutchinson, fourth at state in 2019 in shot put as a freshman, looks to continue her family’s traditional success.

Mt. Spokane: Three returning GSL all-leaguers should give the Wildcats the boost they need to compete. Junior sprinter Karissa Lindner finished sixth in the 100 and was a key leg for the Wildcats’ first-place 4x200 relay team. Junior Timberlie McDonald earned second-team honors in the 100 and 200. CC Spokane signee Tabi Koscielski comes into the spring off a much improved cross country campaign where she took 42nd at state.

North Central: Allie Janke is no longer the face of Wolfpack track and field. As a new era begins at NC, watch for junior Stephanie Leach and senior Haley Juntunen in the 100 and 200. Junior distance runner Kendall Carter is the last remaining runner from NC’s historic cross country team in 2019.

Ridgeline: The Falcons have the first state participant in school history on their team in junior Alivia Bruno, who qualified for state cross country this past fall. Other than that, the Falcons are young, but it should be a fun new era of high school track in Spokane.

University: A couple of personal-best runs at the culminating championship by then-junior Taylor Schillinger in the 800 and 1,600 should provide a confidence builder in 2022. The CC Spokane signee also placed 53rd at the State 3A cross country meet. High jumping seniors Isabella Avery and Madisyn Chandler are among the GSL’s best.

2A

Clarkston: Senior Avah Griner is the top overall athlete returning for a small Bantams team this year. Her top performance at the culminating championships was a runner-up finish in the triple jump. She also took third in pole vault and sixth in the 400.

East Valley: Sophomore Logan Hofstee, who began her high school track career as a sprinter, last fall finished runner-up at the State 2A cross country championships. She will be one of the top 1,600/3,200 runners in 2A this spring. Junior sprinter Alex Stave will also be a factor in the 100 and 200.

Pullman: Perhaps the best overall athlete in the GSL is with the Greyhounds. Senior Nicole Avery was the GSL 2A champion in the 100 and 300 hurdles and placed eighth in the heptathlon at the Washington State Combined Events Championships last spring, with her best performance in javelin – placing third.

Rogers: The Pirates return almost their team from last season. Junior sprinter Ellabelle Taylor placed second in the 100 and third in the 200 in the GSLs last year. She kicked off 2022 running a personal-best time of 13.04 at the Rogers Jamboree, a top-10 mark in 2A. Expect her to also crack the top 10 for the 200.

Shadle Park: The defending 2A league champs could have the pieces to repeat. Along with Kyleigh Archer, the Highlanders’ sprint core includes senior Mae Sorokin and junior Abi Caprye, who both scored key points last year. Senior distance runner Kaiya Sollie qualified for her first state cross country championships in the fall.

West Valley: The Eagles’ numbers are a record low, according to head coach John Moir. Senior thrower Madison Carr highlights the team coming off a first-place finish at the GSLs in shot put. Senior Kaitlyn Adamson had a great cross country season, placing 10th at the State 2A meet.