Track and Field: East Valley’s Logan Hofstee impresses at Howard Dolphin Invite; Lewis and Clark’s Moah Barbury sizzles at CV Invite

Packed stands, 60 degrees and sunny – and a ton of happy kids running around at West Valley High School could mean only one thing: high school track and field has begun in Spokane.

After a two-year hiatus, the Howard Dolphin Invite made its long-awaited return on Saturday featuring 16 schools from around the Spokane region and one from Idaho.

East Valley sophomore Logan Hofstee shined in her season debut winning both the girls 1,600- and 3,200-meter races in dominating fashion.

The runner-up at the State 2A cross country championships from the last fall kicked things off in the 3,200 running a personal best 11 minutes, 6.66 seconds to win by 38 seconds, and then an hour later returned for the 1,600 to run another personal best 5:10.30, winning by 22 seconds.

“I did not expect coming in to run 11:06 and I didn’t know what the mile was going to look like after,” Hofstee said.

“Coming into the two mile, I felt fresh and felt good. My goal was just to hang on for as long as possible. Then in the mile I felt alright and the last two laps kicked my butt a little bit.”

Mead junior Therisa Niven also pulled a double win on the sprint side coming away with first place finishes in the girl’s 100 and 200.

Last year’s GSL 4A/3A culminating champion in both events ran a season best in the 100 clocking 12.80, and then couple of hours later came back in the 200 to run 26.71.

“Honestly I just wanted to cross that finish line and get it done,” Niven said laughing. “My times were a little slow, but this is just the beginning and I think it was all good.”

The Panthers also got first place finishes from sophomore Teryn Gardner in the 800 (2:22.28), senior Haley Burns in the long jump (16-05) and triple jump (34-00.50), and its 4x400 (4:08.17) and 4x100 (52.49) relay teams.

“Our team has been doing so good,” Niven said. “Our team makes me want to do better because they have all been doing good and it’s an inspiration. The team is like a family, which means we do things together and cheer each other on no matter what we are doing.”

Host West Valley picked up its only win from senior Madison Carr in the shot put, throwing 36-5.25. Carr won last year’s 2A culminating title.

On the boys side, Ferris senior Anthony Aguirre, a first-year track athlete, came away with a win in the long jump, going 21-00 on his final attempt after scratching the first three.

“On that 21 foot jump, I kind of just wanted to hit the board at least,” Aguirre said, who will play football for Central Washington next fall. “I know I got a lot of improvement to come since I’ve only done this four times, but so far this season is going pretty good.”

East Valley senior Cody Lewis picked up two personal best throws en route to winning the shot put and discus. The GSL 2A champion threw over four feet personal best in the shot put for a mark of 48-07.75, and then threw 140-03 in discus.

Mead picked up two wins from junior Keenan Kuntz in the 100 (11.01) and senior Brycen Gardner in the 1,600 (4:38.29).

West Valley picked up its lone win in the 4x100 relay as the Eagles ran 44.26 edging out Rogers.

Lakeside senior Jacob Splichal won the 300 hurdles, inching at the line to run a personal best time of 42.84. Jacob’s twin, Colby, won the 800 in 2:01.57, also for Lakeside.

Rogers senior Anthony Dearfield won the 200 in 23.26. North Central senior Jonah Aden concluded the night running a personal best 9:50.23 in the 3,200.

CV Invite

Lewis and Clark senior Noah Barbery blazed the track over at Central Valley High School in the CV Invite winning the boys 100 and 200 races, running personal best times of 10.80 and 21.77 to highlight the boy’s meet.

CV’s own and last year’s GSL 4A/3A champion AJ McGloflin won the boys high jump in a new personal best jump of 6-09, surpassing his previous best of 6-06 from this past winter at the Spokane High School Invite.

Gonzaga Prep senior Caleb Richardson won the boys 3,200 in a personal best 9:23.53 dropping 28 seconds off his junior season time. Lewis and Clark senior Luke MacIver won the shot put throwing 46-11.

CV seniors Hailey Patterson and Cassidy Haddad picked up two wins apiece in their respective events. Patterson won the 100 and 200 clocking personal best times of 12.93 and 27.09, and Haddad won the 100 and 300 hurdles running a personal best 16.00 and season best 47.83.

CV also earned wins from senior Fiona Hart in the 400 (1:04.06), senior Sydney Spraggins in long jump (16-07.75), and the 4x400 team (4:12.68).

LC senior Audrey Thronson won two events in the distance races running 2:22.77 in the 800 and 11:30.72 in the 3,200. Distance teammate and senior Alice Groza won the 1,600 in a personal best 5:13.03.

Gonzaga Prep’s Emma Van Gemert won the triple jump at 35-08.50.