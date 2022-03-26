Ukrainian singer performs at SXSW while her bandmates defend their country

AUSTIN, Texas – Thanks to a number of variables, 2022 South By Southwest wasn’t as jammed as it has been in recent years. Largely due to the pandemic, not as many people flew from Asia and Europe to Austin, Texas, for the annual festival from March 11-20.

The same can be said for those across North America who decided not to make the trek to take part in the music, film and interactive conference that spans more than a week.

There were a few recording artists from Eastern Europe who failed to make the trip for a very different reason. Only one Ukrainian artist, Oleksandra Zaritska, the vocalist of the pop-rock act Kazka, made it to the festival.

Members of Zaritska’s band Kazka, Ukrainian for “fairy tale,” and their peers never made it out of war-torn Russia. However, an all-star collection of Austin musicians backed Zaritska for a special concert Saturday night at the Speakeasy.

Blue and yellow flags were ubiquitous throughout the packed venue. “All of my guys (bandmates) there are protecting my country in Kyiv,” Zaritska said. “I really miss them.”

About a quarter of the audience sang the Ukrainian national anthem with Zaritska. Emotions flowed throughout the show. It was difficult to get completely lost in the music since the sobering reality thousands of miles away was on everyone’s minds. If that wasn’t so, Zaritska would remind the audience.

“Every day, civilians die in Ukraine,” Zaritska said. “Every day, children die in Ukraine.”

That sobering reality was mentioned on a number of occasions at SXSW shows. Audiences were reminded how fortunate we are and how dire the Ukrainians’ situation is as they fight for their country.

Kudos to guitarist Bryan Ray, bassist Ryan Hagler and drummer Charlie Harper, who agreed to perform with Zaritska. The Austin musicians and the Ukrainian star only met an hour before the show. Zaritska noted that much of their set was filled with improvisation.

The memorable show peaked when Austin guitarist Charlie Sexton joined Zaritska for a powerful version of Bob Dylan’s “Masters of War.” Sexton, who has been part of Dylan’s band for years, led the way as Zaritska theatrically delivered Dylan’s anti-war anthem.

The energy level reached another echelon during the historic performance. The power of music was evident as fans left the Speakeasy buzzing about what they had just witnessed. Some spoke of what they could do to help Ukraine as it battles the Russian regime.

Fans also echoed the hope, which emanated from Zaritska, who said, “I think we will make it. I think everything will be all right.”