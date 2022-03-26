Women’s Elite 8: Stanford-Texas rematch an emotional Spokane finale for Hull twins

Sister Stanford guard Lexie Hull (12) and Stanford guard Lacie Hull (24) during pause play during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA women’s regional college basketball game, Friday, March 25, 2022, in the Spokane Arena. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

If the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 women’s basketball games at the Spokane Arena on Friday were any indication, the regional championship on Sunday should be a heck of a game – and an emotional one for a couple of local stars.

The Elite Eight matchup pits top-seeded defending national champion Stanford – with Spokane’s Lexie and Lacie Hull in their final competitive basketball game in their hometown – against second-seeded Texas.

The twins won two state titles and every conceivable individual high school award in their careers at Central Valley. Now seniors with master’s degrees, they are playing for chance to reach the Final Four again.

There were plenty of CV folks out to see them play Friday night, a 72-66 win over the fourth-seeded Maryland Terrapins.

If the attention and questions this week are putting any additional pressure on the twins, they aren’t owning up to it.

“I don’t think so,” Lexie said. “For us, we’re just trying to enjoy our last few games with this group, with this team, with Stanford. Just to have that extra support, I think it just adds an extra level of comfort, honestly, and trying to not feel extra pressure because of the people that might be in the stands watching us.

“There’s always people watching and supporting Stanford basketball. The more that we have, the better. I think we’re just happy to be here and enjoying our time in Spokane.”

“I think all the people here (Friday) were watching on TV anyway,” Lacie said. “Having them in the stands means so much more, to hear their support vocally. We felt that (Friday) . It was loud. We definitely felt loved. I think that was amazing and we’re really lucky to be playing here.”

Hall of fame coach Tara VanDerveer echoed those sentiments.

“I don’t think it’s affected them any more than playing in this environment,” she said.

“They are so (focused), I don’t think they hear anything. They’re out there, they’re playing hard and they’re doing extremely well.”

Texas is aware of Stanford’s “home-court advantage” in Spokane, and is ready for it.

“It’s happened a lot this year, like several times,” Texas freshman guard Rori Harmon said. “We kind of almost came to the point that we were more focused when we were (on the road). It happened against (Texas) A&M, Stanford, Tennessee.

“It’s a lot of focus coming to away games. That’s what we’re used to, so we’re ready.”

“I just think any environment, we love,” Texas post Lauren Ebo said. “Like, sure, let us walk out the tunnel and y’all boo us. We eat that up. We love it.”

The game is a rematch from Nov. 14, when Texas upended the defending national champions in Stanford, California. In that one, Harmon, in her second career game, scored 21 points on 50% shooting from the floor to lead the Longhorns.

Texas coach Vic Schaefer said the early win was something of a mixed blessing.

“I think it showed that group early on that they could play with anyone in the country,” he said. “I think when you play a team like that on a night like they had, they were passing out their national championship rings that night. It was a real emotional, I’m sure, emotional day and night for them. … I think that gave our kids some confidence early on. Quite frankly, it probably created some expectation for this group that might not have been real fair at the time just because of our youth.”

VanDerveer said limiting Harmon will be a priority.

“She’s a really talented player – that wasn’t a one-off game. She was freshman of the year in the Big 12. I think it is helpful when you’ve played a team before or you have a little more film on them.

“We will have to work very hard to defend her – and all their other really top players. Having watched the tape a couple times … but I don’t think we could have played worse against them. We didn’t do the things we needed to do. We will have to play a lot better tomorrow to be successful.”

One place Stanford can be better is handling the ball. Texas’ defensive pressure forced the Cardinal into 20 turnovers in the early meeting.

“(We) have made such incredible improvement,” VanDerveer said. “It is always going to be a challenge, it always has been for Stanford. The idea of playing against extended defense has always been what we have had a high priority to work against that every single day in practice.”

“We definitely have watched the Texas film after we played them, then (again) today,” Pac-12 Player of the Year Haley Jones said.

“I think we’ve just grown a whole lot, even in the decision making … I think we turned it over a lot more than we usually do. I think we’re better at handling pressure. Seeing that film, it kind of was a reassurance to us knowing we have grown so much since that time.”