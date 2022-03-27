Ephrata motorcyclist taken to hospital after striking deer in Stevens County
UPDATED: Sun., March 27, 2022
An Ephrata man was taken to the hospital by helicopter Saturday evening after striking a deer while riding his motorcycle in Stevens County.
Justin Bonneville, 42, was driving north on state Route 25 around 7:40 p.m. when he struck the deer two miles south of Hunters, according to the Washington State Patrol. His 1988 Honda motorcycle was totaled in the crash.
Bonneville, who was not wearing a U.S. Department of Transportation-compliant helmet, was taken by helicopter to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, according to the WSP. He was listed in stable condition on Sunday afternoon.
The crash remains under investigation.
