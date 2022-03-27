Learn-to-Hunt-and-Fish day camps return to the Idaho Panhandle Region

From staff reports

Learn-to-Hunt-and-Fish day camps offer the chance to get hunter education certified and learn many of the hunting and fishing basics from the pros

If hands-on learning is your thing, look no further than Learn-to-Hunt-and-Fish day camps in the Panhandle Region offered by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

During summer 2021, staff from the IDFG Panhandle Region office hosted the first Learn-to-Hunt day camp at the Farragut Shooting Range Center. The class was full.

This year will be even better, because in addition to the format of last year, the last day of camp will be focused on learning the nuts and bolts of fishing, according to an agency news release.

What to expect

Participants will be taught a variety of skills from seasoned pros. Beyond receiving a hunter education certificate, participants will have the opportunity to participate in live fire activities with modern bowhunting equipment and firearms (.22 caliber rifles, 20 gauge shotguns and muzzleloaders) under the instruction and supervision of NRA certified instructors.

They’ll also learn basic outdoor survival skills in group survival scenarios, practice game tracking, discover the science behind setting hunting seasons, try their hand at some primitive hunting skills, become “bear aware” and more.

Who can participate

These day camps are for students ages 10 to 15 who have not yet received their hunter education certificate, but desire to do so. If you are already a hunter education graduate, this class is not for you. But if that’s you, don’t despair, as there will be plenty of opportunities to participate in our new hunting and shooting sports skills classes that will be coming soon.

Class offerings may range from hunting (name species) 101 to field dressing and skinning to handgun basics, shotgunning and more.

There will be three Learn-to-Hunt-and-Fish day camps offered this summer. Dates and links to register are:

June 14-17: register-ed.com/events/view/179511

July 12-15: register-ed.com/events/view/179512

August 16-19: register-ed.com/events/view/179513

Registration is open.

The cost for the class is $9.75 for four days of personalized instruction and mentoring from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Contact the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414 and ask for Volunteer Services Coordinator Wendy Koons for questions about the day camps.

For questions about hunter, bowhunter, combination or trapper education, contact the local Fish and Game regional office, or visit idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education to review class offerings and get signed up for classes throughout the state.