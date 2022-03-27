The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Mobile home fire displaces 4 Spokane Valley residents on Sunday afternoon

UPDATED: Sun., March 27, 2022

A fire in Spokane Valley on Sunday afternoon displaced four residents, but no injuries were reported. (Courtesy Spokane Valley Fire Department)
By Kip Hill kiph@spokesman.com(509) 459-5429

Four residents escaped a fire in a double-wide trailer home Sunday afternoon in Spokane Valley.

The fire in the 17300 block of East Third Avenue was reported just after 1 p.m. Six fire engines and two ladder companies arrived to find flames on the front deck and front door of the home, according to a news release.

The home was rendered a total loss by the fire, according to the news release. The Red Cross is assisting residents in finding shelter.

Third Avenue was closed for two blocks in either direction while crews fought the fire, which sent smoke billowing over the area on Sunday afternoon.

No injuries were reported by residents or fire crews. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

