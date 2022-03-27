Report: Gonzaga walk-on guard Will Graves enters NCAA portal as grad transfer

Three days removed from a loss to Arkansas in the Sweet 16, Gonzaga is already in the process of rebuilding its roster for the 2022-23 college basketball season.

The first signal of roster movement came Sunday when Verbal Commits reported that walk-on guard Will Graves has entered the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Graves, who came to GU in 2019-20 after one season at the junior college level, should have one year of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard is the youngest son of former Gonzaga women’s coach Kelly Graves, now at the University of Oregon, and joined the Bulldogs from Lane Community College in Eugene.

Graves played 39 total games in three seasons with Gonzaga, averaging 0.6 points and 0.3 rebounds in 1.9 minutes per game. Graves knocked down a 3-pointer in three separate games this season and played in two postseason games, logging one minute in a 2021 NCAA Tournament opener against Norfolk State and one minute in this year’s Round of 64 game against Georgia State.

The South Eugene High product was honored during Senior Night ceremonies and joined by his mother and father, who swung a short trip to Spokane the day before his Oregon team hosted reigning national champion Stanford for a nationally-televised Pac-12 game in Eugene.

During a Senior Night speech, Graves reminded a sellout McCarthey Athletic Center crowd he’d never lost a home game at Gonzaga, posting a 45-0 record in such games.

“I haven’t lost a game here in my three years thanks to you guys,” he said. “Undefeated.”