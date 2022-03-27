The Dirt: Hotworx fitness studio coming to Spokane Valley

Hotworx, a 24-hour infrared fitness studio, is coming to Spokane Valley.

Spokane-based Eighty8 Architecture submitted a building permit application with the city to convert a space in a multi-tenant commercial building at 1222 N. Pines Road into a Hotworx studio.

The building is also home to Spokane Family Dental.

Hotworx offers its members unlimited, 24-hour access to a variety of virtually instructed, infrared sauna workouts. Each sauna can accommodate up to three people per session. Members can choose from workouts that include hot yoga, hot Pilates and hot cycle, among others.

A project contractor has not yet been determined. The permit valuation is $150,000, according to the application.

Hotworx has more than 100 franchise locations nationwide, including one at 3028 S. Grand Blvd. on the South Hill.

Trevor Kettrick is owner of Hotworx on the South Hill. It’s unclear if Kettrick is behind the Hotworx studio in Spokane Valley, as an owner was not specified on the application.

Kettrick was not immediately available for comment.

Walmart expanding grocery pickup area

Walmart is expanding one of its Spokane Valley stores.

Walmart filed a building permit application with the city to add 4,000 square feet to its store at 15727 E. Broadway Ave. for an expanded online grocery pickup area.

Rogers, Arkansas-based pb2 architecture + engineering is designing the project. Sletten Construction Co. of Great Falls, Montana is the project contractor.

The estimated permit valuation is $1.5 million, according to the application.

Walmart filed a separate permit application in December to remodel its auto and money centers, and relocate its photo lab at its Broadway Avenue store. The permit remains under review by the city.

CoolSuite eyes new medical spa

The CoolSuite is planning a new medical spa on the ground level of the Cutter Tower in downtown Spokane.

Project architect Uptic Studios Inc., of Spokane, filed a permit application with the city for the more than 2,400-square-foot new medical spa at 510 W. Riverside Ave., Suite 104.

Site plans show six salon rooms, office, waiting and break rooms, and a reception area.

The CoolSuite is a nonsurgical body contouring practice that offers CoolSculpting and Emsculpt treatments. The practice is currently located in Suite 207 of the Cutter Tower.

Spokane Valley-based Gemstar Management Inc. is the project contractor.

The estimated permit valuation is $75,000, according to the application.

Edward Jones prepares branch

Investment company Edward Jones is embarking on renovations for a new branch office in the Rock Pointe Corporate Center, according to a permit application filed with the city.

Edward Jones will be occupying a more than 2,000-square-foot space in Rock Pointe Tower at 316 W. Boone Ave. Renovations include installation of partitions, doors, fixtures and electrical work.

Site plans show four financial advisor offices, a lounge and welcome area, break room and three conference rooms.

St. Louis, Missouri-based Lawrence Group is the project architect. A contractor has not yet been determined.

The estimated permit valuation is $215,000, according to the application.

Rock Pointe Corporate Center is an 11-acre campus along the north bank of the Spokane River. It encompasses four office buildings, three parking garages and several surface lots, according to the corporate center’s website.