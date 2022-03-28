Californian defensive lineman Rashad McKenzie Jr. signs with Washington State

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Washington State’s football program beat out a handful of other power-conference suitors, securing a signature from highly regarded Californian defensive lineman Rashad McKenzie Jr.

McKenzie, a three-star recruit in the class of 2022 out of Bishop Alemany High (Mission Hills, California), announced his decision to ink a binding contract with the Cougs over Twitter on Sunday evening.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound McKenzie held offers from a host of Power Five programs, including USC, Oregon, Texas, Washington, Nebraska, Arizona and Arizona State, but he chose WSU just two days after taking an official visit to the Pullman school.

According to 247Sports.com’s composite rankings, McKenzie is the No. 109-ranked defensive lineman in the country and a top-70 overall prospect in California. McKenzie, who also lined up as a tight end for Alemany, helped his team to an 8-4 record as a senior playing against some of the stiffest competition Southern California can offer. Per his MaxPreps profile, McKenzie recorded 48 tackles and 18 stops in the backfield for the Warriors last year.