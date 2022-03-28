Central Valley guard Dylan Darling commits to Washington State

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Super-scoring Central Valley guard Dylan Darling will follow in his father’s footsteps and suit up in crimson and gray, but he’ll be sporting a different uniform.

Darling, the son of Washington State linebacking great James Darling, committed to the Cougars’ basketball program late last week, announcing his decision on Twitter.

He chose WSU over offers from Idaho State and Division II Seattle Pacific, according to 247Sports.com, but Darling’s D-I interest had been rising as of late, per SB Live.

The 6-foot-2 lefty from Spokane Valley finished his senior season with a remarkable stat line: 33.2 points (on 55% shooting), 8.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 4.4 steals per game. He led the Bears to an 18-8 record and an appearance at the Class 4A state tournament, where they fell to Kamiakin.

WSU staffers were in attendance at the tourney in Tacoma to watch Darling, SB Live reported. They offered him shortly after.

Darling earned 4A player of the year honors from the classification’s coaches and was named Greater Spokane League MVP. He broke the league’s single-game scoring record, pouring in 58 points versus North Central in February, and snapped Adam Morrison’s single-season GSL record for scoring average.

His father starred at LB for WSU in the mid-1990s before playing 10 seasons in the NFL between three teams – the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals.