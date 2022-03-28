The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Chicago-based collision-repair company purchases three Spokane businesses

UPDATED: Mon., March 28, 2022

From staff reports

Crash Champions LLC announced this month it has purchased three Spokane-area collision-repair companies that will now do business under the Crash Champions name.

Crash Champions recently acquired Ed’s Premier Auto Body, 2707 E. Francis Ave.; River City Body & Paint, 34 E. Main Ave.; and Custom Body Collision Repair, 3104 N. Monroe St. Crash Champions also purchased Coachman Auto Body in Coeur d’Alene.

“These acquisitions are the next step in our ongoing efforts to grow the Crash Champions brand in the Pacific Northwest states,” founder and CEO Matt Ebert said in a news release. “Spokane is a vibrant market and a great base from which to build our presence in the region.”

Terms of the purchases were not disclosed. Founded in 1999, Crash Champions now has 180 locations in 19 states, according to the release.

