Five-star class of 2022 prospect Anthony Black chooses Arkansas over Gonzaga, others

A national television audience watched five-star prospect and longtime Gonzaga target Anthony Black make his commitment to Arkansas on Monday afternoon – a decision that came just four days after the fourth-seeded Razorbacks knocked the top-seeded Bulldogs out of the NCAA Tournament in the Sweet 16.

Black, the top uncommitted prospect in the class of 2022, had Arkansas and Gonzaga fans waiting on pins and needles as he announced his decision during the 3-point shooting contest at the McDonald’s All-American Game, televised on ESPN2.

The third-rated prospect in the state of Texas picked an Arkansas-branded Powerade bottle out of an ice chest located near the center of the court, then slipped a Razorbacks hat over his head before he was interviewed by ESPN2.

Of his reason for choosing Arkansas, Black explained: “Just being able to trust the coaches and trust they had my best interest in mind, but also winning a lot of games and having a lot of fun.”

Recruiting analysts from 247Sports.com, Rivals.com and On3 Recruiting had recently projected Black would choose Gonzaga, but the 6-foot-7 Duncanville (Texas) High guard had largely kept his recruitment private, waiting until last Tuesday to reveal his announcement date.

Black is considered the nation’s No. 22-rated overall prospect in the class of 2022, the third-rated prospect in the state of Texas and the country’s third-rated point guard. He joins a loaded Arkansas class that also features five-star combo guard Nick Smith, five-star small forward Jordan Walsh and three other four-star prospects.

Gonzaga will go back to the drawing board to fill out its roster for the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs are expected to lose 7-foot freshman Chet Holmgren to the NBA draft and may have to account for the losses of senior guards Andrew Nembhard and Rasir Bolton and junior forward Drew Timme. Gonzaga’s only signee in the class of 2022 is four-star forward Braden Huff of Chicago’s Glenbard West High School.