Letters for March 28, 2022

Pet peeve

Customer service in this country has sunk to unbelievable lows. No matter who you call the same recording exists. “Due to unusually heavy call volume, etc.”

They should just say, “We are grossly understaffed and you will have to hold for a few minutes.” In some cases I have been on hold for more than two hours!

Additionally, trying to call a company to talk to a live person is a lost art form. They want to handle it with a virtual assistant or direct you to online help. Inevitably this is also a failure as the web site doesn’t work or the exact issue that you have is not listed.

In order to be a good organization you need to have live help and real understanding of existing problems.

The frustration among those of us who seek help is at the boiling point.

Barry Bauchwitz

Spokane Valley

Rigged

Would you go to an auction where everybody had roughly the same amount they could bid, except for one with “a little more”?

No matter how bad you want the item up for bid, you already know the outcome; the one with “a little more” will be the winner in the end. That is the state of women’s athletics today.

Those with “a little more” are being allowed to compete with those that don’t. And the best those in the group without the “little more” can do is finish second (or third if there are two with “a little more”). Let those with the extra compete only against those that have it as well, not against a group who is eliminated going in.

Sooner or later, those that know they can’t win will simply quit trying altogether, and that would be a shame. It IS a zero-sum game in this case … only one can win, so all others must lose. It seems neither fair nor fruitful to take away another’s right to compete for something on a level playing field, and it can only end in more division and hate.

Dave Knecht

Spokane