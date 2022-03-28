Outsmart smart: More older adults are seeking assistance in using multiple home devices

Smart devices in a home help make tasks easier if you can get past the tech troubleshooting.

A voice command can turn on a light, but that smart device needs connection. You installed the Ring, then the doorbell system stalls. What’s this app or that QR code? The smart TV works, but what about the soundbar?

Consumers either figure it out or find tech support, and seniors are increasingly among them. A Feb. 26 Wall Street Journal article said more senior-living and retirement communities nationally are offering personalized device services – even a tech concierge by appointment – among amenities. More older adults own multiple smart devices.

It’s also a trend among Spokane’s senior communities.

“While there are still some residents whose only connection with technology is the home phone and computer, many residents have five, six and seven devices,” said Brittany Holden, Touchmark on South Hill’s life enrichment director.

“They are using smartwatches, smartphones, iPads, smart TVs and desktop computers ordering groceries online, arranging for Uber rides and more. Age doesn’t enter into who’s using technology – the age range spans the ’70s to well into the ’90s.”

For troubleshooting, Touchmark offers “Tech Time” appointments as often as needed. “We have one team member who is available to residents to help them with questions or issues about any of their devices,” Holden said. “Residents schedule an appointment with him to receive one-on-one help. There is no charge.”

Prestige Care’s Sullivan Park Assisted Living Community has one-on-one tech concierge services to assist residents with their smart devices, including televisions, tablets, phones, printers and more, said Chelsey Steely, executive director.

“At our Sullivan Park community, we are seeing more and more residents interested in using smart devices to connect with loved ones and to keep their minds active.”

The site’s Celebrations program offers activities through “Linked Senior,” an app-based touch-screen technology for engaging content to help with cognitive stimulation and life enrichment.

Another retirement community, Rockwood South Hill, offers smart device assistance regularly, said Kim Cederholm, director of activities.

“For one-on-one tech support, there are a few different departments that help; we do have a concierge who does help,” Cederholm said.

The residents receive training on a Rockwood Connect app and tutorial using it with a device such as Amazon’s Alexa to hear daily community updates. Through a foundation, it just purchased Technogym pieces that can work with a person’s phone app to track workouts.

Zoom support is still requested often. Rockwood has a private business center room for Zoom sessions, which recently let one woman “attend” a wedding in Colorado.

By June, Cederholm hopes to hold a Rockwood technology fair to include one resident’s questions about cryptocurrency. “I have had Apple folks talk to residents for informal sessions. We’ve even had residents who are more tech savvy instructing other residents.”

Revel Communities, with a senior-living site in Spokane and across six states, uses Cubigo as an integrated engagement platform. Residents can access it on personal devices for community events, activities and updates. They can use the platform to make a tech request, order food, do chat sessions and view a photo directory.

Sparked by the pandemic, Revel began brand-wide weekly “Tech Time” workshops ranging from Cubigo tips to best uses for an iPad. The sessions are geared to help residents become more tech savvy and connected in an increasingly digital world, a company email said.

Revel also installed “The Mirror” in all properties for live and on-demand workouts, and Facebook Portal TVs are in a number of communities.

For Spokane independent homeowners or some retirement residents, other guidance for smart devices might come from the manufacturers, retailers and how-to videos.

Independent tech support services can help, as well, such as the Florida-based Pocket Geek Home. The company offers an app, and it’s also behind some major retailers’ free 30-day tech support offered with device purchases.

“People can go through an app, if they prefer, on their smartphone to call or chat with us, or they can schedule an appointment for us to call them back,” said Scott McKinley, Pocket Geek Home assistant vice president.

Its app can be downloaded with free basic features, but wider support such as tech calls are part of a paid-for service – $24.99 a month – according to its website.

“We’ll do a full out-of-box installation assistance, like say they bought a new Echo device and want to learn about it, or maybe they have an Echo device, and they just bought smart lights and they want the smart lights set up.”

McKinley offers one definition for smart devices – equipment that interacts for multiple functions. It can get complicated with more devices added. The company curates how-to videos and smart-tech tips, he said.

For over-the-shoulder assist, Pocket Geek customers can agree to screen- and camera-sharing that’s secured with a single-use customer pin code. People can end or pause a session any time. “We’re not controlling their device – we’re only going to where they show us,” he said.

Pocket Geek technicians can annotate on the user’s smartphone screen with arrows and circles to educate.

In a 2021 survey, Link-age Connect found that 83% of adults ages 55 and older own a smartphone, 66% own laptops and 58% own tablets, the WSJ story said. A 2021 Pew Research Center survey also found that half of Americans older than 65 and two-thirds of adults older than 75 have little confidence in their ability to set up and use digital devices.

In a year or two, McKinley said augmented reality technology is expected to aid device instructions, offering 3D-like images of steps on a smartphone.

“Imagine a senior in one of the retirement communities who can’t figure out how something works, and they point the camera of their phone at a connected device in their home, and the camera identifies what that device is and gives them hot spots they can press.

“It tells what the button does or to change a battery on a Ring, it will show you in an augmented-reality way as you’re looking through your camera how to remove the battery, where the battery is and how to pull the little metal strip down so the battery pops out.”

McKinley agrees that smart devices are more prevalent at all ages, as home technology grew during the pandemic.

“I’d say most people have an Echo device or Google device. They get a smart thermostat or smart light, even a smart door lock, so there is a lot of technology popping onto the market. Then, there’s just the ability to keep connected with your family and friends.”