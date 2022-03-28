The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Jessica Waters homers twice, Mt. Spokane softball beats Gonzaga Prep

UPDATED: Mon., March 28, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. 

Softball

Mt. Spokane 23, Gonzaga Prep 2: Jessica Waters went 3 for 3 with two home runs and seven RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (3-3, 3-1) beat the Bullpups (1-5, 1-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Willow Almquist homered twice with four RBIs and Avery Erickson and Cassie Jay added homers for the Wildcats.

University 13, Ridgeline 0: Abby Watkins had two hits including a solo home run and the visiting Titans (4-2, 3-1) blanked the Falcons (2-2, 2-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Maliyah Mann struck out seven over five one-hit innings for the win. 

Central Valley 19, Lewis and Clark 8: Sofia Morales hit two home runs and the visiting Bears (3-3, 3-1) beat the Tigers (0-6, 0-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Monday. Ayla Hansen and Kinsey Urbiha also homered for CV. Valery Lopez went 2 for 3 for LC with a home run.

Cheney 3, Ferris 2: Maddie McDowell struck out 10 in a complete game, Rhyan Kucirka had two hits and and the Blackhawks (5-2, 5-0) beat the visiting Saxons (3-4, 1-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Courtney Miller had 11 strikeouts for Ferris.

Mead 32, North Central 2: Kennedy Sather and Campbell Brose both homered and drove in six runs apiece and the visiting Panthers (3-4, 3-2) beat the Wolfpack (1-4, 1-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Sather went 4 for 4 with six runs, Bailey Wilkins went 5 for 5 with five RBIs and four runs and Lexi Mount struck out 11 in a complete game for Mead. Isabella Bay scored and knocked in a run for NC.

Baseball

Moscow 3, Pullman 1: Cody Isakon hit a home run and a triple and the Bears (4-2) beat the Greyhounds (1-4) in a nonleague game on Monday. Ethan McLaughlin added a double for Moscow. Tyler Elbracht and Brady Coulter had five strikeouts apiece for Pullman.

Deer Park 10, East Valley 9: Tiger Tobeck scored three runs and Izaac Olietti added another two and the Stags (6-2) beat the visiting Knights (2-4) in a nonleague game. Nesbitt scored two runs for East Valley.

Boys soccer

Lakeside 7, Colville 0: Sean Wilson, Jake Duer, and Jalen Garcia scored two goals apiece and the visiting Eagles (3-1, 3-0) beat the Crimson Hawks (0-3, 0-3) in a Northeast 1A game. Andrew Cardon also scored for Lakeside. Colville goalkeeper Caleb Bridge made 18 saves.

Medical Lake 5, Deer Park 3: Ethan Cruz and Braxton Cheron scored two goals apiece and the visiting Cardinals (1-5, 1-2) beat the Stags (1-3, 1-3) in a Northeast A game. Mavrick Rasmussen added an insurance marker for Medical Lake. Emerson McCollough scored two goals for Deer Park.

Riverside 4, Northwest Christian 0: The visiting Rams (6-2, 6-0) beat the Crusaders (2-2, 1-2) in a Northeast 1A game in a shootout.

Tennis

North Central girls 5, Shadle Park 2: Nonleague at NC. No. 1 singles - Danielle Cozzetto (SP) def. Grace Lindsey (NC) 6-4, 6-2. No. 1 doubles - Amy Howlett/Emma Denny (NC) def. Anniha Darlin/Kenzi Johnston (SP) 6-4, 6-6 (10-6).

Deer Park girls 5, Colville 0: League at DP. No. 1 Singles - Carmen Kiewert (DP) def. Meghan Rhodes (Colv.) 6-0, 6-2. No. 1 Doubles - Carlie Bundy/Rebecca Bundy (DP) def. Abby Lytle/Dustie Palm (Colv.) 6-0, 6-1.

Riverside girls 4, Medical Lake 1: League at ML. No. 1 Singles - Hayley McDonald (Riv) def. Aubrey Wiley (ML) 6-3, 6-3. No. 1 Doubles - Sam Riggles/Grace Waddell (Riv) def. Celina Mitchell/Kenzi Hammel (ML) 2-6, 6-3, 4-0.

Medical Lake boys 3, Riverside 2: League at NL. No. 1 Singles - Dylan Nortz (Riv) def. Joshua Burt (ML) 7-6 (8-6), 6-1. No. 1 Doubles - Isaac Barr/Tristan Francis (ML) def. Andrew Trochta/Tyce Lyons (Riv) 6-3, 6-1.

Freeman girls 2, St. George’s 1: Nonleague at StG. No. 1 Singles - Mia Tombari (SGS) def. Abby Bryant (FHS) 7-5, 6-2. No. 1 Doubles - Jaycee Goldsmith/Ava Mounts (FHS) def. Maca Barreto/Alyssa Zhao (SGS) 6-7 (7-2), 7-5, 10-6.

St. George’s boys 4, Freeman 0: Nonleague at StG. No. 1 Singles - Pelayo Zalba-Montez (SGS) def. Eli Mounts (FHS) 6-3, 6-1. No. 1 Doubles - Tariq Ravasia/Ethan Wu (SGS) def. Jayden Lentz/Johnny Chaddick (FHS) 6-0, 6-3.

