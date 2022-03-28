Prep roundup: Jessica Waters homers twice, Mt. Spokane softball beats Gonzaga Prep

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Softball

Mt. Spokane 23, Gonzaga Prep 2: Jessica Waters went 3 for 3 with two home runs and seven RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (3-3, 3-1) beat the Bullpups (1-5, 1-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Willow Almquist homered twice with four RBIs and Avery Erickson and Cassie Jay added homers for the Wildcats.

University 13, Ridgeline 0: Abby Watkins had two hits including a solo home run and the visiting Titans (4-2, 3-1) blanked the Falcons (2-2, 2-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Maliyah Mann struck out seven over five one-hit innings for the win.

Central Valley 19, Lewis and Clark 8: Sofia Morales hit two home runs and the visiting Bears (3-3, 3-1) beat the Tigers (0-6, 0-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Monday. Ayla Hansen and Kinsey Urbiha also homered for CV. Valery Lopez went 2 for 3 for LC with a home run.

Cheney 3, Ferris 2: Maddie McDowell struck out 10 in a complete game, Rhyan Kucirka had two hits and and the Blackhawks (5-2, 5-0) beat the visiting Saxons (3-4, 1-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Courtney Miller had 11 strikeouts for Ferris.

Mead 32, North Central 2: Kennedy Sather and Campbell Brose both homered and drove in six runs apiece and the visiting Panthers (3-4, 3-2) beat the Wolfpack (1-4, 1-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Sather went 4 for 4 with six runs, Bailey Wilkins went 5 for 5 with five RBIs and four runs and Lexi Mount struck out 11 in a complete game for Mead. Isabella Bay scored and knocked in a run for NC.

Baseball

Moscow 3, Pullman 1: Cody Isakon hit a home run and a triple and the Bears (4-2) beat the Greyhounds (1-4) in a nonleague game on Monday. Ethan McLaughlin added a double for Moscow. Tyler Elbracht and Brady Coulter had five strikeouts apiece for Pullman.

Deer Park 10, East Valley 9: Tiger Tobeck scored three runs and Izaac Olietti added another two and the Stags (6-2) beat the visiting Knights (2-4) in a nonleague game. Nesbitt scored two runs for East Valley.

Boys soccer

Lakeside 7, Colville 0: Sean Wilson, Jake Duer, and Jalen Garcia scored two goals apiece and the visiting Eagles (3-1, 3-0) beat the Crimson Hawks (0-3, 0-3) in a Northeast 1A game. Andrew Cardon also scored for Lakeside. Colville goalkeeper Caleb Bridge made 18 saves.

Medical Lake 5, Deer Park 3: Ethan Cruz and Braxton Cheron scored two goals apiece and the visiting Cardinals (1-5, 1-2) beat the Stags (1-3, 1-3) in a Northeast A game. Mavrick Rasmussen added an insurance marker for Medical Lake. Emerson McCollough scored two goals for Deer Park.

Riverside 4, Northwest Christian 0: The visiting Rams (6-2, 6-0) beat the Crusaders (2-2, 1-2) in a Northeast 1A game in a shootout.

Tennis

North Central girls 5, Shadle Park 2: Nonleague at NC. No. 1 singles - Danielle Cozzetto (SP) def. Grace Lindsey (NC) 6-4, 6-2. No. 1 doubles - Amy Howlett/Emma Denny (NC) def. Anniha Darlin/Kenzi Johnston (SP) 6-4, 6-6 (10-6).

Deer Park girls 5, Colville 0: League at DP. No. 1 Singles - Carmen Kiewert (DP) def. Meghan Rhodes (Colv.) 6-0, 6-2. No. 1 Doubles - Carlie Bundy/Rebecca Bundy (DP) def. Abby Lytle/Dustie Palm (Colv.) 6-0, 6-1.

Riverside girls 4, Medical Lake 1: League at ML. No. 1 Singles - Hayley McDonald (Riv) def. Aubrey Wiley (ML) 6-3, 6-3. No. 1 Doubles - Sam Riggles/Grace Waddell (Riv) def. Celina Mitchell/Kenzi Hammel (ML) 2-6, 6-3, 4-0.

Medical Lake boys 3, Riverside 2: League at NL. No. 1 Singles - Dylan Nortz (Riv) def. Joshua Burt (ML) 7-6 (8-6), 6-1. No. 1 Doubles - Isaac Barr/Tristan Francis (ML) def. Andrew Trochta/Tyce Lyons (Riv) 6-3, 6-1.

Freeman girls 2, St. George’s 1: Nonleague at StG. No. 1 Singles - Mia Tombari (SGS) def. Abby Bryant (FHS) 7-5, 6-2. No. 1 Doubles - Jaycee Goldsmith/Ava Mounts (FHS) def. Maca Barreto/Alyssa Zhao (SGS) 6-7 (7-2), 7-5, 10-6.

St. George’s boys 4, Freeman 0: Nonleague at StG. No. 1 Singles - Pelayo Zalba-Montez (SGS) def. Eli Mounts (FHS) 6-3, 6-1. No. 1 Doubles - Tariq Ravasia/Ethan Wu (SGS) def. Jayden Lentz/Johnny Chaddick (FHS) 6-0, 6-3.