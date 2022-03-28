Taylor Swift to receive honorary degree from NYU, speak at graduation at Yankee Stadium

By Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News

NEW YORK – Taylor Swift is filling in another blank space on her illustrious résumé.

New York University plans to honor the superstar singer next month with a doctor of fine arts degree and says Swift will address graduates at the May 18 commencement ceremony at Yankee Stadium.

In announcing her honorary doctorate Monday, NYU described the 32-year-old Swift as “one of the most prolific and celebrated artists of her generation.”

The commencement event at Yankee Stadium will also feature a speech from disability rights activist Judith Heumann, whom the university is honoring with a doctor of humane letters degree.

The in-person ceremony will recognize the NYU classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022 after the COVID-19 pandemic postponed traditional commencement festivities the past two years.

“Few groups of graduates are more deserving of a celebration than these classes: their pursuit of their studies disrupted, isolated by a daunting pandemic, these classes – 2022, 2021, and 2020 – have distinguished themselves with their grit, grace, and forbearance,” said Andrew Hamilton, president of NYU.

“We reconvene at Yankee Stadium with a renewed sense of appreciation for the act of celebrating together in person, a recognition of our graduates’ enormous achievements, and a respect for their character and perseverance.”

Past recipients of an honorary degree from NYU include former President Bill Clinton, civil rights leader John Lewis, 18-time Grammy winner Aretha Franklin, and actor Billy Crystal, who also received a bachelor of fine arts from the university as student.

Swift is an 11-time Grammy winner and the only woman to win album of the year three times at the annual music award show. Her many hits include “I Knew You Were Trouble,” “Love Story,” “Shake It Off” and “Welcome to New York.”

NYU currently offers a course that explores Swift’s music and career through its Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music.