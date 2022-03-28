These Washington state agencies are hiring and paying extremely high salaries

By Alyse Messmer Bellingham Herald

Washington state is hiring in multiple departments and paying up to $291,000 per year for jobs in state health services, social services and investment boards. The deadlines to apply for these jobs are approaching, and as state jobs are known for competitive salaries and benefits, these positions could be filled quickly.

Here are some of this week’s highest-paid job openings from the State of Washington Job Opportunities website:

Facility medical director – physician

Salary: $95,640-$291,000 a year

Permanent, full-time

Location: Clallam County, Grays Harbor County or Walla Walla County

Job description: The facility medical director will have both administrative and direct patient responsibilities by directing and coordinating care for patients, supervising health care, and providing emergency treatments, diagnostics and treatments of infections and injuries.

Requirements: Medical Doctor (MD) or Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) degree, completion of an ACGME/ABOM approved residency program, board certification in primary care, license to practice medicine in Washington state (or the ability to obtain the license prior to employment) with an unrestricted and unblemished record.

Application deadline: Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Public health veterinarian

Salary: $112,152-$291,000 a year

Permanent, full-time

Location: To be determined, multiple locations in Washington state are available.

Job description: The public health veterinarian works as the Washington state public health veterinarian and works with state and local offices to determine policies, procedures, investigations as well as consultations. The Office of Health and Science works to analyze data and identify key information on zoonotic diseases, outbreaks and other health issues.

Requirements: Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree, a current license to practice veterinary medicine in Washington, Oregon or licensed in another state with the ability to obtain a Washington state license within 60 days of being hired.

Application deadline: Application review begins April 15, but the application window will remain open.

DSHS Lakeland Village medical director

Salary: $234,576-$282,528 a year

Permanent, full-time

Location: Spokane County

Job description: The DSHS Lakeland Village medical director will serve as a medical expert and construct services and systems to ensure the best patient care as well as provide a more organized structure for staff who provide care, instruction and assistance to those with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Requirements: A license to practice medicine in Washington state or the ability to obtain this license within the start of employment, board certification from the American Board of Internal Medicine, Family Practice, Geriatrics, Pediatrics, Psychiatry, or Neurology, and a minimum of five years of post-doctoral experience, demonstrated practice in medicine, psychiatry, neurology, geriatrics, pediatrics or surgery.

Application deadline: No deadline listed.

DSHS psychiatrist

Western State Hospital or Eastern State Hospital

Salary: $266,688-$273,372 a year

Permanent, full-time or on-call

Location: Pierce County or Spokane County

Job description: The DSHS psychiatrist will provide evaluations and specialized care for patients, certify the needed levels of care and perform comprehensive diagnostic assessments in order to create individual treatment and medication plans.

Requirements: A valid Washington state license to practice medicine and surgery or the ability to obtain the license, completion of ACGME approved residency in Psychiatry and eligibility for certification by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.

Application deadline: Eastern State Hospital applications close April 4 at midnight, and Western State Hospital applications close April 27 at midnight.Assistant senior investment Officer – Tangible Assets

Salary: $152,028-$253,380 a year

Permanent, full-time

Location: Thurston County, remote and hybrid options

Job description: The Assistant Senior Investment Officer will work to develop and monitor the Tangible Assets’ portfolio of investments for The Washington State Investment Board, assist in creating innovative investment programs, perform research, monitor investment performances and potential new investment opportunities.

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and at least five years of investment experience in tangible assets and other infrastructure-type assets.

Application deadline: The application window is continuous.

Browse for more jobs at careers.wa.gov.