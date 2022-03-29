100 years ago in Spokane: Compromise reached in effort to save streetcar system; land for Manito Golf & Country Club purchased

By Jim Kershner Spokesman-Review

A compromise appeared within reach in Spokane’s ongoing streetcar crisis.

The Washington Water Power Co. agreed to accept a 6-cent fare for three years. The company had earlier demanded a 7-cent fare. In exchange, the city agreed to ban the competing jitneys by the end of 1922.

Two more steps remained. Spokane’s other private streetcar company, the Spokane Traction Co., also had to agree to the compromise. The company’s bankers were studying the issue.

Then, the entire agreement had to be put to a public vote. If approved, the two private streetcar systems would be merged into one, under the name Spokane United Railways.

From the golf beat: A tract of 137 acres on the South Hill, “overlooking the scenic Hangman Creek valley,” had been acquired for the new “Manito golf links.”

“The pine woods are rapidly being cleared of timber and it is anticipated by the middle of summer the links will be in shape for play,” reported the Spokane Daily Chronicle.

It is known today as Manito Golf & Country Club.

Also on this date

(From Associated Press)

2004: President George W. Bush welcomed seven former Soviet-bloc nations (Romania, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Lithuania, Slovenia, Latvia and Estonia) into NATO during a White House ceremony.

2021: Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged with killing George Floyd, went on trial.