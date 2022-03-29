Prep roundup: Brandon Faire lifts University baseball; Gavin Wideman homers in Mt. Spokane win

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Baseball

University 14, Ferris 2: Brandon Faire had three hits with a double, two RBIs and two runs and the visiting Titans (4-2, 3-1) beat the Saxons (0-4, 0-4) in five innings in a GSL 4A/3A game. Trenton Hiatt added two hits and drove in three and Dom Longo went 3 for 5 with two RBIs for U-Hi.

Mt. Spokane 14, Ridgeline 0: Gavin Wideman hit a solo home run, his second of the year, with three RBIs and three runs and the Wildcats (5-2, 4-0) blanked the Falcons (1-4, 1-3) in GSL 4A/3A game. Sam Davidson drove in three runs on two hits for Mt. Spokane. Caleb Calcut pitched a complete-game shutout with six strikeouts.

Lewis and Clark 12, North Central 4: Kyle Wilkinson drove in two runs on three hits, including a double, and the Tigers (4-2, 3-1) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-4, 1-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Logan Thome struck out seven batters for LC in six innings of work.

Mead 9, Gonzaga Prep 6: DJ Bowman had three hits with three runs and three RBIs and the Panthers (4-2, 3-1) beat the visiting Bullpups (4-3, 2-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Central Valley 14, Cheney 4: Luke Abshire went 3 for 5 with three RBIs, Aaden Anderson struck out nine over four innings and the Bears (1-6, 1-3) beat the visiting Blackhawks (2-4, 2-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Hayden Hockett went 4 for 4 with a pair of RBIs for CV.

West Valley 5, Shadle Park 1: Caleb Gray threw four scoreless innings and the visiting Eagles (4-1, 1-0) beat the Highlanders (4-2, 0-1) in a GSL 2A game.

Pullman 24, Rogers 0: Joey Hecker had four hits with four RBIs and four runs and the visiting Greyhounds (2-3, 1-0) shut out the Pirates (0-4, 0-1) in a GSL 2A game.

Colville 10, Riverside 0: Colbie McEvoy had two hits, including a triple, and drove in two runs and the Crimson Hawks (6-2, 3-0) shut out the Rams (1-4, 0-2) in a Northeast A League game. Cale Roy and Kris Nussbaum drove in two runs apiece for Colville. Colville’s Luke Anderson and Emmett Marshal combined to throw nine strikeouts.

Lakeside 5, Freeman 1: Payton Hayes struck out seven in a no-hitter and the visiting Eagles (4-3, 2-1) beat the Scotties (1-5, 0-1) in a Northeast A league game.

Chewelah 4-10, Deer Park 3-3: Zach Bowman went 2 for 3 with a walk-off home run and the Cougars (5-0) edged the Stags (5-3) in a nonleague game.

Medical Lake 11, Newport 1: Andrew Roberts went 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs and the Cardinals (6-2, 1-2) beat the visiting Grizzlies (1-1, 1-1) in an NEA game. Joe Griffey struck out eight over four innings for Medical Lake.

Northwest Christian 15-11, Asotin 3-0: The Crusaders (5-0, 2-0) beat the Tigers (1-5, 1-3) swept a Northeast 2B doubleheader.

Pomeroy 6, Liberty 5: The Pirates (4-2) beat the visiting Lancers (0-3) in a nonleague game.

Odessa 10, Northport 0: Collin Martin struck out eight in a complete game and the Tigers (3-2, 3-0) beat the visiting Mustangs (4-1, 4-1) in the first game of a Northeast 1B doubleheader.

Odessa 21, Northport 11: Hayden Miller homered and doubled with three RBIs and the Tigers (3-2, 3-0) swept the visiting Mustangs (5-0, 5-0).

Softball

Pullman 18, Rogers 0: Ava Petrino went 3 for 4 with a homer, double and six RBIs and the Greyhounds (1-2, 1-0) beat the visiting Pirates (0-4, 0-1) in a GSL 2A game.

Freeman 18, Medical Lake 0: Dixie Sefton hit a home run with three RBI among three hits, Abbie Amend struck out eight in a three-inning no-hitter and the Scotties (6-1, 2-1) downed the Cardinals (2-4, 0-2) in a Northeast A league game.

Riverside 16, Deer Park 6: Bree Waldron hit two-run home run and finished with three RBIs and the Rams (4-2, 2-0) beat the visiting Stags (3-3, 1-2) in a Northeast 1A League game . Aden Berger had three hits, drove in three, scored three, and stole two bases for Riverside. Sammy Fausti had three hits and scored twice for Deer Park.

Lakeside 15, Newport 1: Katie Sturm hit two home runs, drove in seven on three hits, and struck out eight batters in a five-inning no hitter and the visiting Eagles (6-1, 4-0) beat the Grizzlies (0-2, 0-2) in a Northeast 1A League game.

Asotin 12, Northwest Christian 2: Lily Denham had a double among three hits and the visiting Panthers (7-0, 3-0) beat the Crusaders (2-1, 2-1) in the first game of a Northwest 2B doubleheader.

Asotin 8, Northwest Christian 5: Emily Elskamp had three hits and the Panthers (8-0, 4-0) swept the Crusaders (2-2, 2-2). Kaitlyn Waters had four hits for NWC.

Liberty 16, Pomeroy 1: Jordyn Jeske homered, doubled and batted in five runs and the visiting Lancers (4-0, 2-0) beat the Pirates (1-3, 1-1) in a nonleague game. Jaidyn Stephens struck out 12 batters and hit a homer for Liberty. Jillian Herres and Elizabeth Ruchert hit singles for Pomeroy.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 18, Republic 0: Dez Schmauder went 2 for 2 with two doubles and three RBIs and the Warriors (3-0, 3-0) beat the visiting Tigers (0-2, 0-2) in the first game on a Northeast 1B doubleheader.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 23, Republic 0: Kyleigh Elder went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and the Warriors (4-0, 4-0) swept the Tigers (0-3, 0-3). Beth Okamoto had two doubles with two RBIs for ACH.

Boys soccer

West Valley 5, Clarkston 0: Lucas Peterson scored two goals with two assists and the Eagles (5-2, 2-0) beat the visiting Bantams (0-1, 0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Pullman 7, East Valley 0: Carlens Dollin scored three goals and the Greyhounds (4-2, 3-0) shut out the visiting Knights (1-4, 0-1) in a GSL 2A match.

Shadle Park 4, Rogers 0: Tyler Pearson scored two goals in the second half and assisted on a first half goal and the Highlanders (2-4-0, 1-1-0) shut out the visiting Pirates (0-5-0, 0-2-0) in a GSL 2A game. Zach Lopez and Braeden Champion each added goal for Shadle.

Boys tennis

Lewis and Clark 7, Ridgeline 0: League at LC. No. 1 singles - Alan Zeng (LC) def. Tyler Baker 6-3, 6-2. No. 1 doubles-Will Mroch/Spencer Gage (LC) def. Evan Anderson/ Brock Brito 6-1, 6-1.

University 4, Cheney 3: League at U-Hi. No. 1 Singles - Jace Henderson (UHi) def. Brandon Blazekovic 6-3, 6-4. No. 1 Doubles - Hyrum Osborn/Saxton Schultz (UHi) def. Alex Bowman/Colin Chen 6-4, 6-0.

Mead 7, Central Valley 0: League at Mead. No.1 Singles - Joe Robl (Mea) def. Finnegan Scott 6-0, 6-3. No. 1 Doubles - Oliver Hammond/Charlie Ring (Mea) def. Andrew McCombs/Drew Mercier 6-0, 6-0.

Ferris 7, Gonzaga Prep 0: League at Ferris. No.1 Singles- Jeremy LaSalle (Fer) def. Ryan Dougherty 6-2, 6-3. No.1 Doubles- Alec Rollin, Soren Bates (Fer) def. Luke L, Jack S 6-4, 6-3.

Mt. Spokane 6, North Central 1: League at NC. No. 1 singles- Max Molgard (MtS) def. Jordan Steinhart 6-1, 6-0. No.1 doubles- Isaac Hewa/ Kevin Pickering (MtS) def. Noah Walter/ Joey Gagne 6-3, 6-2.

Girls tennis

University 7, Cheney 0: League at Cheney. No.1 singles-Gretchen Drews (UHi) def. Adrianna Wood (Che) 6-0, 6-1. No. 1 doubles- Sami Stachofsky and Allison Knight (UHi) def. Jenae Potter and Chloe Clarkston (Che) 6-1, 6-2.

Mt. Spokane 7, North Central 0: League at MtS. No.1 singles- Makenna Green (MtS) def. Grace Lindsey (NC) 6-2, 6-3. No. 1 doubles- Moffat and Lafferty (MtS) def. Howlett and Denny (NC) 6-0, 6-1.

Central Valley 6, Mead 1: League at CV. No. 1 singles-Kalle Shelby (CV) def. Ravenna Byrd 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. No.1 doubles-Lizzie Hardy/Rylee Lupton (CV) def. Annie Peterson/Katie Winter 4-6, 2-6.

Ridgeline 5, Lewis and Clark 2: League at RL. No.1- Gabriella Longo (Rid) def. Emily Mollet 6-0, 6-0. No.1 doubles - Felicia Guthmueller and Emily Steinbach (LC) def. Sasha Taksaki and Prasidha Crishnaswamy (Rid) 6-2, 7-6 (3-7).

Gonzaga Prep 7, Ferris 0: League at GP. No. 1 singles- Kate Palelek (GP) def. Ave Deville 6-3, 6-4. No.1 doubles- Carly Walton/ Annie Camp (GP) def. Mary Tesagih/Savannah Dean 6-0, 6-3

Deer Park 6, East Valley 1: Nonleague at Deer Park. No.1 singles-Tiffany Phout (EV) def. Carmen Kiewert 6-0, 6-0. No.1 doubles-Carlie Bundy/Rebecca Bundy (DP) def. Athena Lyons-Hoss/Samara Reyes 6-4, 6-3.