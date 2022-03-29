Ramen with everything bagel seasoning is easy-to-make comfort food

Returning again from the wilds of TikTok, I give you “that viral ramen with everything bagel seasoning.” The recipe varies by video, but the measurements I’m sharing worked well enough for me that I’ve now made it days in a row.

This sweet-and-spicy ramen dish is an easy-to-make comfort food worthy of adding to your rainy day collection. This recipe serves one. To begin, you’ll need one packet of whatever kind of instant ramen you have in your house.

Note: You’ll only need the noodles, so feel free to discard the seasoning packet.

Ramen

1 pack ramen noodles

¼ cup ramen water

4 cloves garlic, diced (“a bunch of garlic”)

2-3 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoon soy sauce

1-2 teaspoons red chili flakes

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 egg

Toppings:

1 green onion (whites and greens, diced)

Everything bagel seasoning

Wasabi-seasoned seaweed snacks

Boil 2 cups of water in a saucepan for the noodles. Dice the garlic and green onions. Tear up 2-3 sheets worth of wasabi seaweed snacks (I used the Trader Joe’s brand, but any kind should do) and set them aside for topping. At this point, tell yourself, “I will not touch my eyes for the remainder of this ordeal.”

As soon as the water reaches a rolling boil, add the ramen and set a timer for 3 minutes. Start a medium frying pan over medium heat and add the butter and garlic. Once fragrant (30 seconds), add the soy sauce and stir.

Sprinkle the red chili flakes over the sauce as it bubbles. Add the brown sugar and stir to combine.

At this point, if the ramen is ready, take ¼ cup of ramen water from the saucepan and add it to the sauce. Then add the ramen and stir. Crack the egg and add to the noodles. Stir until combined and then turn off the heat.

Now, add as much or as little of the recommended toppings, and you’re in business.