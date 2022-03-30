Christina VerHeul appointed to Spokane Park Board

The Spokane Park Board has a new member.

Christina VerHeul was appointed to the board by a unanimous Spokane City Council vote Monday at Mayor Nadine Woodward’s nomination.

City spokesman Brian Coddington said VerHeul was chosen out of three candidates to replace Rick Chase, whose term was up. Coddington said she was highly recommended by the Park Board, which governs the care, management and improvements of city parks and park grounds.

VerHeul, 38, will officially begin her five-year term Friday.

“She brings the perspective of a younger demographic to the board, a voice it has been lacking,” Coddington said in an email.

A Spokane native, VerHeul is the vice president of Poston Communications and is a leader of the volunteer Friends of Riverfront Park group. A graduate of North Central High School, VerHeul obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Washington State University.

Prior to working for Poston, VerHeul was the director of communications, marketing and strategic operations for WSU’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine in Spokane. VerHeul said she has more than 16 years of experience in marketing and public relations, working in industries including health care and tourism.

VerHeul said she returned to Spokane around 2017 after years living in Seattle and Tennessee.

“It’s an asset that other cities do not have at the same level we do,” she said of the city’s park system, “and as we’re growing and expanding, I worry that the city could lose sight of that.”

VerHeul reached out to the board about membership prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. She most recently served as a community representative on the Park Board’s Development and Volunteer Committee.

She described herself as an avid user of city parks, whether for regular walks and jogs or to visit with family.

“I just see so many connections to our general well-being and just things to do in Spokane,” she said. “That’s why I feel like it’s such and important asset. Something we want to protect and grow as our city grows.”

One of her priorities as a Park Board member will be working to make many voices heard on park issues as possible.

“Being a part of the millennial generation, I want to see representation across all generations,” she said. “I’d love to see representation across all races, ethnicities; we have work to do there, but that was another big reason I wanted to be involved.”

While surveys have their use, VerHeul said reaching out directly to community centers and neighborhood organizations could prove more effective in this regard.

“What may work for us here on the South Hill may not be the same needs and the same wants as individuals in a different corner of the city who have different kinds of makeup of their neighborhood,” she said. “To me, I view coming on as someone who wants to hear that and is going to be thinking about that as we have meetings and move through our process.”