Competition for homes heated up in February

By Michele Lerner For the Washington Post

The fear that mortgage rates will rise higher later in 2022 accelerated the start of the spring housing market in February.

Nearly 40% (39.9%) of homes sold for more than their list price in February, up from 36.2% in January and also from 30.7% in February 2021, according to researchers at OJO Labs, a real-estate-technology company that operates the Movoto by OJO home search site.

Homes that sell for more than the asking price are an indicator that more than one buyer competed for the property.

More homes sold above their listing price in 42 of the top 50 metro areas in the country in February compared with January. In 11 markets at least 50% of homes sold for more than their asking price in February, according to OJO Labs.

Not only did the number of above-list sales increase, so did the average amount that buyers paid above the asking price compared to other months.

In February 2022, homes in those 50 markets across the nation sold for an average of $5,912 above the list price.

In February 2021, homes were selling for an average of $2,908 above asking price.

In January 2022, homes sold for an average of just $508 above the list price.

The markets with the highest percentage of sales above list price in February include:

1. San Francisco, where 71% of homes sold for more than asking price, at an average of $137,588 above the list price.

2. San Diego, where 63% sold above list price, at an average of $32,647 higher than the asking price.

3. Los Angeles, where 59% sold above list price, at an average of $17,349 higher.

4. Sacramento, where 59% sold above list price, at an average of $8,425 higher.

5. Denver, where 58% sold above list price, at an average of $17,838 higher.

In Washington, D.C., 39% of homes sold for more than the list price in February, with an average of $5,203 paid above the asking price. That compares to 32% of homes selling above the list price in January and 37% in February 2021.

Markets with the least amount of competition include Green Bay, Wis., where less than 1% of the homes sold for above asking price; Norfolk (5% sold above list price); Madison, Wis., (15% sold above list price); Mobile, Ala., (24% sold above list price); and Fort Myers, Fla. (25% sold above list price).