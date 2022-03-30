Male shot in residential neighborhood near Garland District; injuries are not life-threatening
UPDATED: Thu., March 31, 2022
A male sustained non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot Wednesday night near Spokane’s Garland District.
At about 8:30 p.m., a woman called 911 and said her brother had been shot in the foot.
Officers arrived to the 3200 block of N. Lincoln St, to find a juvenile male with a gunshot wound to his foot. The boy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Early information indicated at least one person fired multiple rounds from the street into the residence then fled in a silver car, according to police. Multiple people were in the residence at the time of the shooting.
The intersection was still cordoned off with yellow tape as of 9:45 p.m., with several police vehicles and personnel on scene.
Police had not located the shooter as of early Thursday morning but did not believe it was a random incident.
Reporter Emma Epperly contributed to this story.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.