News >  Crime/Public Safety

Male shot in residential neighborhood near Garland District; injuries are not life-threatening

UPDATED: Thu., March 31, 2022

Police investigate a shooting at the intersection of North Lincoln Street and West Alice Avenue in Spokane. One male was shot and had non-life-threatening injuries.  (Garrett Cabeza / The Spokesman-Review)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A male sustained non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot Wednesday night near Spokane’s Garland District.

At about 8:30 p.m., a woman called 911 and said her brother had been shot in the foot. 

Officers arrived to the 3200 block of N. Lincoln St, to find a juvenile male with a gunshot wound to his foot. The boy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Early information indicated at least one person fired multiple rounds from the street into the residence then fled in a silver car, according to police. Multiple people were in the residence at the time of the shooting.

The intersection was still cordoned off with yellow tape as of 9:45 p.m., with several police vehicles and personnel on scene.

Police had not located the shooter as of early Thursday morning but did not believe it was a random incident. 

Reporter Emma Epperly contributed to this story.

