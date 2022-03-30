The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

UPDATED: Wed., March 30, 2022

The Associated Press

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college

5 p.m.: Florida at Georgia ESPN2

Baseball, MLB spring training

10 a.m.: NY Yankees vs. Philadelphia MLB

1 p.m.: LA Dodgers vs. Texas MLB

6:40 p.m.: Seattle vs. Cleveland Root

Basketball, college

6 p.m.: Slam-Dunk and 3-Point Championships ESPN

Basketball, college men’s

4 p.m.: NIT Championship: Xavier vs. Texas A&M ESPN

Basketball, high school boys GEICO Nationals

9 a.m.: Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. Link Academy (Mo.) ESPNU

11 a.m.: AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) vs. Montverde (Fla.) ESPNU

1 p.m.: LA Lumiere (Ind.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.) ESPNU

3 p.m.: Prolific Prep (Calif.) vs. Sunrise Christian (Kan.) ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Brooklyn TNT

7 p.m.: LA Lakers at Utah TNT

Beach volleyball, college women’s

2:30 p.m.: TCU at UCLA Pac-12

4:30 p.m.: Hawaii at UCLA Pac-12

Golf

9 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Chevron Championship Golf

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open Golf

4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Chevron Championship Golf

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, MLB spring training

6:40 p.m.: Seattle vs. Cleveland 700-AM

All events subject to change

