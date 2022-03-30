On the Air
UPDATED: Wed., March 30, 2022
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, college
5 p.m.: Florida at Georgia ESPN2
Baseball, MLB spring training
10 a.m.: NY Yankees vs. Philadelphia MLB
1 p.m.: LA Dodgers vs. Texas MLB
6:40 p.m.: Seattle vs. Cleveland Root
Basketball, college
6 p.m.: Slam-Dunk and 3-Point Championships ESPN
Basketball, college men’s
4 p.m.: NIT Championship: Xavier vs. Texas A&M ESPN
Basketball, high school boys GEICO Nationals
9 a.m.: Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. Link Academy (Mo.) ESPNU
11 a.m.: AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) vs. Montverde (Fla.) ESPNU
1 p.m.: LA Lumiere (Ind.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.) ESPNU
3 p.m.: Prolific Prep (Calif.) vs. Sunrise Christian (Kan.) ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Brooklyn TNT
7 p.m.: LA Lakers at Utah TNT
Beach volleyball, college women’s
2:30 p.m.: TCU at UCLA Pac-12
4:30 p.m.: Hawaii at UCLA Pac-12
Golf
9 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Chevron Championship Golf
1 p.m.: PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open Golf
4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Chevron Championship Golf
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB spring training
6:40 p.m.: Seattle vs. Cleveland 700-AM
All events subject to change
