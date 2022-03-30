Prep roundup: Courtney Miller strikes out 15 to lead Ferris softball; Crimson Rice homers, pitches Shadle Park to win

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Softball

Ferris 10, North Central 0: Courtney Miller struck out 15 in a complete game one-hitter and went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a double and the Saxons (4-3, 2-3) beat the Wolfpack (1-4, 1-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Central Valley 19, Ridgeline 7: Sierra Fisher homered, doubled, drove in three and scored three times and the Bears (4-3, 4-1) beat the visiting Falcons (2-3, 2-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Kinsey Urbiha had a homer among three hits and Molly McGovern had four RBIs and scored three times for CV.

University 9, Gonzaga Prep 3: Maliyah Mann struck out 17 and allowed one hit in a complete game and the Titans (5-2, 4-1) beat the visiting Bullpups (1-6, 1-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Natalie Singer went 3 for 4 with a double, triple, three RBIs and three runs for U-Hi.

Mead 16, Lewis and Clark 3: Lexi Mount went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and the Panthers (3-4, 3-2) beat the visiting Tigers (0-7, 0-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Rylie Carr tripled and added two RBIs for Mead. Olivia Boures went 2 for 3 for LC.

Mt. Spokane 11, Cheney 1: Payton Dressler and Jessica Waters each doubled twice and the Wildcats (4-3, 4-1) beat the visiting Blackhawks (4-3, 4-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Mt. Spokane’s Gracie Boe struck out five in a complete game.

Shadle Park 21, West Valley 1: Crimson Rice struck out nine over five innings and hit a two-run home run and the Highlanders (3-2, 1-0) beat the visiting Eagles (0-3, 0-1) in a GSL 2A game. Trinity Richardson hit a three-run homer for Shadle, her third in the past two games. Ivy Carter hit a solo homer for WV in the first inning.

Boys soccer

Lewis and Clark 1, Ferris 0 (SO): Oliver Hart made three saves and the visiting Tigers (8-1, 3-1) beat the Saxons (4-3, 1-2) in a shootout in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Mead 1, North Central 0: Asher Walters scored the go-ahead goal in the 46th minute and the Panthers (3-3-1, 2-2) beat the visiting Wolfpack (5-2, 1-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Adam Fritz contributed a solid performance for Mead on offense and defense. Jason Kruse made four saves for North Central.

University 1, Ridgeline 0: The visiting Titans (6-1, 2-1) beat the Falcons (6-1, 2-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Central Valley 1, Cheney 0: The Bears (2-3-1, 2-1) beat the Blackhawks (0-8, 0-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Gonzaga Prep 4, Mt. Spokane 3 (SO): Freshman Alex Wood scored the difference-maker in a 7-6 shootout and the Bullpups (2-6, 1-2) edged the visiting Wildcats (3-2, 2-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Wednesday. Mt. Spokane’s Zane Van Hook tied it in the 76th minute to force overtime.

Tennis

Newport girls 3, Riverside 2: League at Riverside. No. 1 singles - Hayley McDonald (Riv) def. Sarah Goodman 7-6 (7-4), 6-4. No. 1 doubles - Sam Riggles/Grace Waddell (Riv) def. Izzy Newman/Clara McMeen 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Newport boys 4, Riverside 1: League at Riverside. No. 1 singles - Bear Smith (New) def. Dylan Nortz 2-6, 6-1, 6-2. No. 1 doubles - Jeff Pierson/Tony Hoffman (New) def. Tyce Lyons/Andrew Trochta 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Track and field

West Valley boys 84, Rogers 36: League at WV. Tony Belko won the 1,600 and 3,200 while Grady Walker won the high jump, triple jump and javelin to lead the Eagles. Anthony Dearfield won the 100 and 200 for Rogers.

West Valley girls 95, Rogers 46: Kaitlyn Adamson won the 1,600 and 3,200 to help the Eagles to victory. Ellabelle Taylor won the 100, 200 and 400 for Rogers.