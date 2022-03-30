Softball: Capsules for Greater Spokane League 2022 season

Capsules for 2022 fastpitch softball programs in the Greater Spokane League

4A/3A

Records from 2021 COVID-shortened season.

Central Valley (11-2, 10-1 GSL): The Bears return several impact players for coach Joe Stanton, including SS Emily Schulhauser, OF Kinsey Urbiha, P Grace Melcher and 3B Sofia Morales.

Cheney (6-7, 5-6): Coach Gary Blake returns six starters for his 18th season with the Blackhawks, with first-team All-GSL 3B/SS Parker Cagle and second-team C Pyper Cagle back for their senior seasons. “We return a veteran infield, but graduated the majority of last year’s starting outfield,” Blake said. “Some of our new players will need to step up to fill these openings for us to be successful.

Ferris (5-8, 4-7): Veteran coach Linda Bushinski has seven starters back, including a strong senior class with P Courtney Miller, OF MacKenzie Edwards, OF Addison Cook and 2B/OF Abby Golden. “The key to our success will be our battery’s ability to work together and the defense stepping up behind that batter” Bushinski said.

Gonzaga Prep (5-8, 5-6): Coach Jill Benson returns for her fifth season with her daughter, all-league first-teamer Bailey Benson, back in the circle for her senior season before heading to Chaminade in Honolulu for college ball. “The strength of the Bullpups this season will be in our experienced senior leadership,” Benson said. “Left-handed pitcher Bailey Benson and outfielder Liza Kovich look to help the young Bullpups team grow throughout the season with their positive and encouraging leadership.”

Lewis and Clark (0-13, 0-11): The Tigers took some lumps last season but return 11 starters for 15-year coach Paul Neff. Senior OF Gabi Treece and P Hallie Stewart are leaders for Neff, while sophomore SS Marley LaLone transfers from Gonzaga Prep. “The girls got a lot of experience last season and, with the addition of a couple of athletes, we will be competitive,” Neff said.

Mead (6-7, 4-7): Fifth-year coach Tiffany Casedy has five starters back, but she feels like it’s “a brand new team,” she said. “If we can come together and find each other’s strengths and weaknesses, I believe we will be very competitive this season.” First-team all-league SS Bailey Wilkins and 1B Kennedy Sather return for senior seasons, while junior transfer Carolyn Tyson Guess will be in the circle most nights.

Mt. Spokane (13-0, 11-0): The Wildcats will have a different look this year with league MVP Morgan Flesland taking her power pitching to Oregon State. The east region champs will rely on power hitting instead, with 1B Jessica Waters and CV Willow Almquist, both juniors leading the way, along with senior SS Payton Dressler – all GSL first-teamers last year. “If we throw strikes, back our pitchers with good defense and get some timely hits along the way we will be competitive,” said coach Carl Adams, starting his 22nd season.

North Central (0-11, 0-9 2A): Seven starters and 10 letter winners are back for fifth-year coach Chris Lester. First-team all-league UTL Isabella Bay will play for Western Washington next season. “She is a team leader and can play every position on the field,” Lester said. Bay has even been handling some pitching duties in the early season for the Wolfpack.

Ridgeline (n/a): Coach Alyssa Rasmussen built a solid foundation in the fall with slowpitch and is looking forward to the spring season with the new program. “We’re a young team but full of grit,” she said. Juniors Samantha Mowery and Savannah Smith are leaders, and freshman INF Emma Myers is a spark.

University (6-7, 5-6): The Titans are an experienced team, with eight starters and nine letter winners back for coach Matt Connor, in his 18th season but first with U-Hi. Sophomore P Maliyah Mann and seniors C Macie Connor and OFs Bethany Ray and Jenna Williamson form a strong base. “We’ve added some additional young talent and it will be interesting to see how the pieces fit together this spring,” Connor said.

2A

Clarkston (5-8, 5-7): The Bantams lost seven letter winners to graduation, but they return four sophomores – all starters – who should provide a solid nucleus. The leaders are first-team all-league SS Leah Copeland and pitcher Emma McManigle. “We’ll be young, with no returning outfielders,” seventh-year coach Shane Burke said.

East Valley (7-3, 7-2): The Knights were hit hard by graduation, with seven starters departing. Senior INF Rachel Throckmorton and junior C/INF Lauren Renskers will be counted on to lead a young team for fourth-year coach Kelli Peckham. “Our team doesn’t have much varsity experience, but we have girls with skills that are willing to work to get better,” Peckham said.

Pullman (6-7, 4-7): Coach Brooke Dahmen will lean on seniors Elsie McDougal and Keliegh Myers for leadership and freshman Ava Petrino will be an impact newcomer.

Rogers (2-10, 1-9): Kali Capps takes over the Pirates fastpitch program with a fairly blank slate. “We have a young team which will work against us now, but will ultimately be an advantage in the coming years,” she said. “We have revamped the program from the ground up with the new coaching staff. It is a positively charged environment and the girls are really buying in to the team culture.”

Shadle Park (12-1, 10-1): Eight starters return from last spring’s 2A regional champions, including senior P/INF Chloe Flerchinger, the league MVP, and five other first-team all-league selections. “We have a talented group this year and excited to see what we can accomplish this year,” fourth-year coach Scott Kine said. “We expect to repeat that again this year and compete for a state title.”

West Valley (4-5, 4-5): Fourth-year coach Brian Ostby brings back six starters, including four-year starter and three-time all-league P Rilee Homer and fellow All-GSL senior INF Kaitlyn Stevens and OF Solana Vazquez. “We will be competitive in the circle with Rilee and freshman Sorrel Stewart,” Ostby said. “It’s all about barrels on the bats.”