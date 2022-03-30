WA launches new way to report illegal robocalls

Some strategies

Know the following signs of a scam:

• Requests of personal information like your password, social security or bank account number

• Offers for something for free or at a low cost

• Requests for payment other than a credit card, like a gift card or online money transfer

• Scare tactics like threatening to cut off utilities. The government or legitimate businesses usually send a letter if there is a legal issue or problem.

What to do if you suspect a call is scam:

• If you don't recognize a number, consider allowing the call to go to voicemail. If you pick up, you can hang up immediately and report the call or ask your telephone service to block the number associated.

• However, know that scammers can fake the name and number that appears on your caller ID, so you can't always trust it

• Hang up immediately if you answer a call and it is a robocall

• Do not to pay or accept any offers.

• Resist the urge to call back or confront the caller